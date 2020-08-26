Darryl Macdonald, a Founder of Seattle and Palm Springs Film Festivals, Dies

Darryl Macdonald, co-founder of the Seattle and Palm Springs movie festivals, died Aug. 25. He was 70.

Macdonald joined the Palm Springs Worldwide Film Competition in 1989 as creative director of the gathering based by Sonny Bono, the artist-producer turned Republican congressman, to convey extra tourism to the L.A.’s desert getaway.

Macdonald labored with the pageant till 1993. Ten years later, he rejoined PSFF as government director because the occasion was in peril of shutting down. He revived PSFF as an essential early January cease on the Hollywood awards calendar. Selection has celebrated its annual “10 Administrators to Watch” honorees with a luncheon at PSFF for practically a decade. Macdonald stepped down in 2015.

Macdonald “was instrumental in defining our festivals as one of the most effective on the earth, bringing his infectious ardour to the employees, the filmmakers, and the Palm Spring group,” the pageant stated in a assertion, in line with KESQ-TV Palm Springs.

Macdonald was additionally co-founder of the Seattle Worldwide Film Competition in 1976. The pageant grew from small beginnings and was steered by Macdonald for 29 years. The Seattle pageant hailed Macdonald’s “imaginative and prescient, management, creativity and ardour for movie” and understanding of “the profound impact movie can have on audiences” in paying tribute to its former chief.

Macdonald additionally served as programming director of the Hamptons Film Competition and Vancouver Film Competition.