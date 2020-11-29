Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dead at 85

David Prowse, the British actor finest recognized for taking part in Darth Vader within the authentic “Star Wars” trilogy, has died at the age of 85, his brokers have confirmed.

Prowse died on Saturday after an sickness.

“It’s with nice remorse and heart-wrenching disappointment for us and million of followers around the globe, to announce that our shopper Dave Prowse MBE has handed away at the age of 85,” Prowse’s brokers Bowington Administration tweeted on Sunday.

Prowse was born in 1935. He gained the British weightlifting championship in 1962 and represented England within the weightlifting class at the Commonwealth Video games in Brisbane the identical yr.

Prowse performed Frankenstein’s monster in “On line casino Royale” (1967), and once more in “The Horror of Frankenstein” (1970) and “Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell” (1974). He performed a bodyguard in Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), the place George Lucas noticed him. He auditioned for each Darth Vader and Chewbacca and finally landed the a part of the Sith Lord. Nevertheless, his accent was deemed unsuitable for the half and whereas he performed the function bodily, the voice efficiency was by James Earl Jones.

In 1975, he turned an integral a part of British tradition when he performed the “Inexperienced Cross Code Man,” a superhero invented to advertise a British highway security marketing campaign for kids. His lengthy affiliation with the marketing campaign earned him an The Most Glorious Order of the British Empire (MBE) honor in 2000.

Prowse will likely be finest remembered for being the person behind Darth Vader’s masks in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977), “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Again” (1980) and “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983). In his later years he was a well-known determine at “Star Wars” conventions.

His memoir “Straight from the Power’s Mouth” was printed in 2011. The story of his life was informed in a 2015 documentary titled “I Am Your Father.”