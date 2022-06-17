Darth Vader on vacation in Almuñecar? We tell you what DALL-E Mini is

In the past, we have already told you about many curiosities that can be found on the internet, such as the challenge of recognizing 60 video games through sounds, although the one we are telling you today, DALL-E Mini, It’s probably one of the craziest we’ve seen in a long, long time.

In this article we are going to tell you exactly what it is and how it works. can get some absolutely crazy results and it is a very original and unique way of mixing some absolutely disparate video game franchises through images generated by an artificial intelligence. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

What is DALL-E Mini: the artificial intelligence that creates absurd images

As a summary, DALL-E Mini is an artificial intelligence created by programmer Boris Dayma which is inspired by DALLE, an artificial intelligence developed by Google. The base is very simple: this AI creates an algorithm that generates images from concepts that we write to it.

The operation is, broadly speaking, to put the concepts and that the AI ​​gets to work. The artificial intelligence looks up the words on the internet and uses images associated with those words, mixing it all up and creating some absolutely fantastic results, like a Arthas spending a fantastic summer day at a water park.



In this case, Frostmourne is thirsty

As you can see in the example above, the results are not the best, but sometimes real gems are found if we are patient enough. To generate your own images, you must go to the project website and enter the terms you want to join in the text bar.



Once you have written the terms, press the Run button

The web is somewhat congested in the last few hours due to the huge number of requests that are coming in, but if you have a little patience you can create your own images and share your ideas.