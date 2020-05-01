Darwin Shaw, Will Hawkes Launch ‘The Antiviral Film Undertaking’ – Variety

The coronavirus pandemic has not deterred Los Angeles-based actor-filmmakers Darwin Shaw and Will Hawkes.

The duo has launched “The Antiviral Film Undertaking” in current weeks as a collage of 19 shorts made by 19 movie crews from 19 international communities for 19 charities, main to 3 movies that might be produced in conventional style as soon as self-isolation ends.

“The Antiviral Film Undertaking goals to create a brand new type of worldwide movement image anthology concerning the international COVID-19 expertise,” stated Shaw. “Will probably be a journey informed in three chapters — Isolation, Connection and Emergence. We might be documenting the method of digital growth in real-time, producing episodic behind-the-scenes content material, taking you on the journey with us and in the end resulting in a 3 image cinematic expertise.”

“It’s a participatory occasion, and our imaginative and prescient extends far past the pandemic,” stated Hawkes. “We wish to harness the vitality of this shared focus to create tales that present catharsis as we emerge from this disaster. The fast development of the imaginative and prescient over a lot of the globe is profoundly encouraging. We’re going to create collaborations and mentorship between filmmakers and musicians around the globe, fostering partnerships amongst established artists and rising voices.”

Growth of the primary movie phase in Madrid is already full with a forged together with British appearing veteran Sheila Hancock and Spain’s Gonzalo Ramos. “So many gestures of solidarity and generosity and I discover it actually touching… that’s why I wrote this piece as a result of I wish to discover what’s occurring,” stated Ramos.

Different potential segments lined up embody a narrative of rival gangs within the townships of Cape City, South Africa, having joined collectively throughout the pandemic; the emergence of a rap music scene among the many Mapuche Indians in Chile; and a Ugandan filmmaker who makes movies on his personal for Ethiopian Airways.

Shaw has appearing credit on “On line casino Royale,” “Homeland” and “Home of Playing cards” whereas Hawkes credit embody “Solar Valley,” “The Politician” and “R.V.” They’ve shaped Six Ft Movies to supervise their plan to curate the three ﬁlms.

“For the primary time in dwelling historical past, the whole international neighborhood is united,” stated Shaw. “Our interconnectedness is not doubtful.

The duo met a number of years in the past when a mutual buddy within the appearing neighborhood invited them to a party on a form of “inventive blind date.”

“He thought we have been creatively aligned with an identical worldwide outlook and that we might get on,” Shaw stated. “He was proper. And we now have been working collectively on our appearing auditions and writing initiatives. So after I got here up with the idea – I known as Will instantly and he jumped straight in. We cleared our schedules and grew the concept collectively and haven’t stopped since. Regardless of the loopy quantity for hours we now have been Zooming, facetime, calling and whatapping, we discovered a pure working relationship and inventive belief which has been superb.”

Right here’s the video about “The Antiviral Film Undertaking”: