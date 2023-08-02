Daryl Hannah Announced That There Will Be A New Plastic Free “EcoWarrior” Barbie:

Tuesday, “Splash” actress Daryl Hannah, 62, said within a YouTube video that Mattel picked her for announcing its “groundbreaking promise to cease employing plastic by 2030.”

But the company that makes Barbies hasn’t kept this promise. A company representative told The Post upon Tuesday, “This was a hoax as well as has absolutely nothing to do alongside Mattel as well as any of its products.”

The Environmentalist Launched MyCelia EcoWarrior Barbies, A False Toy Brand:

The environmental fighter also announced a fake line of toys called MyCelia EcoWarrior Barbies. The dolls were based on other activists like Greta Thunberg, Julia Butterfly Hill, Nemonte Nenquimo, Phoebe Plummer, as well as Hannah herself.

On Tuesday, several news outlets fell for an elaborate fake that said all Mattel toys, such as the famous Barbie doll, would be made without plastic by 2030, starting with an entirely novel line of recyclable “EcoWarrior” dolls made from mushrooms, algae, and clay.

A group of activists called the Barbie Liberation Organization ran the campaign. It included a number of fake news stories and ads that claimed to be from the toy company Mattel.

The group stated it wanted to use the buzz around the hit “Barbie” movie, which came out last month, to bring attention to how much plastic is used in toys.

“Barbie and I are roughly the same age, but she is going to die,” says Ms. Hannah, adding that over a trillion of the plastic toys have been left in dumps and rivers.

In another clip, dolls that look like Greta Thunberg as well as Ms. Hannah, two environmental activists, use bolt cutters to cut into a Shell plant.

Mattel wrote in an email that the effort was a “hoax” that had “absolutely nothing to do alongside Mattel.” The activists additionally created bogus websites that looked like they were made by Mattel, the company said. It said, “Those were copies, not Mattel’s real sites.”

But some news outlets, like The Washington Times as well as MarketWatch, fell for the fake campaign and wrote stories about the new dolls.

That made people wonder if it was right to spread false information within the name of action, especially since Americans’ confidence in the news media was near a record low.

Even more, the press release says that the forthcoming Barbie line will soon grow to honor more than 2,500 environmental activists around the world who passed away or were killed within the last 10 years while trying to protect nature.

“The Washington Times has confirmed from Mattel Corp. that the article regarding new Barbie dolls that appeared here was based upon an elaborate media hoax that used spoofed email addresses, a faked news release, doctored images, made-up quotes, and a YouTube video that seems to show actress Daryl Hannah declaring the new product line,” the note said.

“We took the story down from our website until we can find out where the hoax came from.” The New York Times asked the news outlets for comments on Tuesday evening, but none of them responded right away.

They Called Their Campaign Humor:

The people behind the campaign said that what they did was comedy, not a lie, and that they’d always planned to let the public know that Mattel had nothing to do with the statement.

One of the organizers, Mike Bonanno, said through phone Tuesday that this is the kind of action that fights against false and misleading information.

“What we’re fighting against is 50 years of misinformation from the plastics industry as well as fossil fuel companies as well as interests that attempt to persuade people that recycling is a good way to deal with plastic waste,” he said.

The campaign said that Mattel’s use of plastic within dolls as well as other toys was a big reason for pollution. Mattel does intend to use less plastic, but it doesn’t have any plans to get rid of it totally from its toys.

The Company Wanted To Reduce 25% Plastic From Each Product’s Packaging:

The company said last year that it hoped to cut the amount of plastic in each product’s packaging by 25% by 2030. It also wants to use “100% recycled, recyclable, as well as bio-based plastic materials” for its goods and packages by the same time.

According to the Climate Portal at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, plastic is made from fossil fuels and uses about 6% of the world’s oil. Even if plastic trash is meant to be recycled, most of it ends up in dumps or is burned, which adds to climate change.

With this effort, the political group is going after Mattel for the second time. Within 1993, it bought “Teen Talk” Barbie’s as well as G.I. Joe dolls made by Hasbro and switched the voice boxes of the two dolls. It then put the dolls back on store shelves with the goal of making people question their ideas about gender and violence.

Toys And Kids Toss Tomato Soup Onto Van Gogh Paintings In The Commercial:

This time, the campaign shows toys and the kids who play with them throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh paintings as well as Molotov bombs at Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, all to the tune of a song about “corporate criminal sabotage.”

Ms. Hannah, who was the face of the campaign, stated that most of it was made up, but that one thing was true: about ten years ago, she found a Barbie covered in barnacles while swimming off the coast of Fiji.

“When I’m diving, I see these little Barbie legs sticking out of the staghorn coral,” Ms. Hannah said. “She was going to stay there until the end of time.”