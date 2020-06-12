Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba Suffers Motorcycle Accident – Variety

Chris Carrabba, lead singer and guitarist for the emo band Dashboard Confessional, revealed that he’s recovering after a critical bike accident from final weekend.

“Hello mates on June sixth I used to be in a bike accident. My accidents had been extreme however not life threatening. I owe the superb docs, nurses and medical crew treating me my countless gratitude. I’m decided to make a full restoration, however I’ve surgical procedures and months of rehab to return,” he introduced on the band’s Instagram account on Thursday.

Carrabba went on to thank Bell Helmets, Biltwell, Rev’it, Alpine Star and Wolverine Boots for making the security gear that protected him through the crash. He additionally gave a shoutout to his family and friends for supporting him throughout his restoration.

“To all studying this I want to say thanks for standing by me via my restoration. This shall be troublesome bodily, emotionally and financially and I’m grateful to have your help as I’m going via it,” he wrote.

Throughout the nationwide protests over the loss of life of George Floyd and police brutality, Dashboard Confessional confirmed help for the Black Lives Matter motion and took part within the music business’s Blackout Tuesday occasion.

Carrabba included in his put up that he’ll proceed supporting Black Lives Matter regardless of his absence from social media throughout his restoration.

“I’ve not overlooked the social points at hand and even within the situation I’m in I discover it essential to state that I stand with Black lives matter,” he wrote. “Within the close to future it’s seemingly I’ll no have the ability to observe the information as a lot as I usually would. In the event you don’t hear from me on crucial social points I belief that you’ll know the place I stand.”