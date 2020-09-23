Dassault Aviation, MBDA not yet fulfilled offset obligations of Rafale deal: CAG

new Delhi: The French company Dassault Aviation and Europe’s missile maker MBDA have not yet fulfilled their offset obligations of offering high technology to India as part of the deal related to the purchase of 36 Rafale jets. This has been revealed in a report released on Wednesday by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Also Read – First woman pilot to join Indian Air Force’s Rafale fleet soon, training is going on

Dassault Aviation is the manufacturer of Rafale jet, while MBDA has supplied missile system for the aircraft.

The report presented in the Parliament of the CAG presents a blurred picture of the impact of India’s offset policy. The CAG said that it has not found a single case of transferring high technology by foreign vendors to Indian industries. The report also said that the defense sector ranked 62nd out of 63 sectors receiving foreign direct investment (FDI). Also Read – Response to China’s instigation! India’s Rafale fighter aircraft will fly in Ladakh

The CAG has stated, “In the offset contract relating to 36 Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), the vendors’ M / s DASO Aviation and M / s MBDA had initially proposed to discharge 30 percent of their offset liability by providing high technology to DRDO. . ” Also Read – Rafael joins IAF fleet after ‘Sarvadharma Pooja’, French Defense Minister also present

According to a press release issued by the CAG, “DRDO intends to receive technical assistance in indigenous development of engines (Kaveri) for Light Combat Aircraft”. Till now the vendors have not confirmed the transfer of this technology. ”

The first batch of five Rafale jets reached India on 29 July. The supply was received almost four years after the signing of an inter-governmental agreement for the purchase of 36 aircraft for a deal of Rs 59,000 crore.

Under India’s offset policy, companies making foreign defense products have to spend at least 30 percent of the total purchase contract value in India. They can spend this in India by purchasing components or setting up research and development centers.

Offset norms apply to all capital import transactions above Rs 300 crore. The seller company can fulfill this offset liability by foreign direct investment, transfer of free technology to the Indian company or by purchasing products made in India. Offset means that a certain amount of the deal will be repaid or adjusted in India only.

The auditor said that although sellers failed to meet their offset commitments, there is no effective way to punish them. The CAG stated, “If the offset obligations are not met by the seller, especially when the contract period of the main purchase ends, then the seller has a direct profit.”

The CAG said that since the desired results of the offset policy have not been found, the defense ministry needs to review the policy and its implementation. The ministry needs to identify the barriers preventing foreign suppliers as well as Indian industry from availing offsets and find solutions to overcome these hurdles.

The CAG said that 48 offset contracts worth a total of Rs 66,427 crore were signed with foreign vendors from 2005 to March 2018. Out of these, the offset liabilities of Rs 19,223 crore should have been discharged by the vendors by December 2018, but the amount given by them is only Rs 11,396 crore, which is only 59 per cent of the commitment.

“Apart from this, only 48 percent (Rs 5,457 crore) of these offset claims submitted by vendors were accepted by the ministry,” the report said. The rest were largely rejected as they did not conform to the terms of the contract and the defense procurement process. “

The CAG said that the remaining offset commitments of about Rs 55,000 crore are to be completed by 2024. He said, “Foreign vendors have fulfilled offset commitments at the rate of about Rs 1,300 crore per year. In view of this situation, it is a big challenge to meet the commitment of 55 thousand crore rupees by the vendors in the next six years. ”