Data Controversy: Committee of Parliament sent summons to Facebook, Twitter

new Delhi: A joint committee of parliament on Friday issued summons to Facebook to seek its 'oral evidence' on issues of data protection and privacy. It is said that Twitter has also been issued a directive to appear next week. The joint committee headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has 20 members of Lok Sabha and 10 members of Rajya Sabha.

The agenda of Friday's meeting stated, "Verbal evidence by the representatives of Facebook India Online Services Private Limited on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019." However, summons to Facebook and Twitter are strictly related to the issue of personal data protection of citizens.

Strongly opposing the tampering of the map of India, the government wrote a strong letter to the CEO of Twitter, stating that any attempt by the platform to disrespect India's sovereignty and integrity, which is also reflected by the map , Is completely unacceptable.

Last month, amid stiff criticism from Facebook and the central government over the alleged collusion of Facebook India’s executive authority Ankit Das and the BJP, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a stern letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about alleged bias Facebook India management was blamed.