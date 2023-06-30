Date A Live Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime series Date A Live, sometimes known as DAL, is based on Kashi Tachibana’s light novels with the same name.

The plot centres on Shido Itsuka’s daring exploits and all the ghosts and otherworldly women that keep falling for him.

Finally, a new season of Date A Live has been released! Yes, we are referring about Season 5 of Date Alive.

On April 1, it was first believed that the rumours about Date Alive Season 5 were untrue; however, the franchise has since announced that the season would really be released.

We understand that you are eager to learn more about Date A Live Season 5’s topics and cast members, but don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Now, start meeting people!

The Devil was a Part-Timer and other rom-com anime series were quite popular in the spring of 2013! Mushibugyo, Oreimo, and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU all had tremendous popularity on tiny screens.

The anime adaptation from Kashi Tachibana’s light novel Date a Live is one series that has endured since that time.

The setting assumes that 150 million people died as a consequence of a spatial earthquake that shattered Eurasia’s core.

For many years after the major quake, there were frequent smaller quakes, which severely harmed the environment.

Shido Itsuka, a high school student, is the protagonist of the novel. She encounters a mystery girl in the epicentre of one of these earthquakes who turns out to be a ghost from another dimension while saving her sister.

Kotori, Shido’s adopted sister, says that when these spirits materialise into the physical world, they really create the earthquakes. Kotori is a member of the Ratatoskr crew and also the pilot of the airship Fraxinus.

Shido is also brought on board the group as a result of his capacity to contain the power of the spirits. The challenge lies in the fact that Shido must entice the spirit to fall in devotion to him as well as kiss him in order to seal the spirit’s power.

Can Shido seal every spirit despite having to compete for his attention with each one of them? The show’s main story revolves on this.

Date A Live Season 5 Release Date

Since Date A Live constitutes a highly successful anime and a favourite of many manga readers, its producers undoubtedly want to keep working on it.

The fourth season was only recently launched and is currently airing. We may thus be fairly optimistic that season 5 will ultimately materialise even if no one has formally agreed to it.

The quite recent fourth season with the uncertainty surrounding the show’s renewal at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 rule out the possibility of a fifth season before 2024 in the earliest.

Date A Live Season 5 Cast

Shidō Itsuka -Nobunaga Shimazaki

Tōka Yatogami -Marina Inoue

Origami Tobiichi- Misuzu Togashi

Kotori Itsuka -Ayana Taketatsu

Dr. Reine Murasame -Aya Endō

Kyōhei Kannazuki- Takehito Koyasu

Yoshino- Iori Nomizu

Kurumi Tokisaki- Asami Sanada

Mana Takamiya- Misato

Ryouko Kusakabe -Ao Takahashi

Mai Hazakura- Kayoko Tsumita

Ai Yamabuki -Risako Murai

Mii Fujibakama- Midori Tsukimiya

Hiroto Tonomachi -Anri Katsu

Kaguya Yamai -Maaya Uchida

Yuzuru Yamai -Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Miku Izayoi- Minori Chihara

Date A Live Season 5 Trailer

Date A Live Season 5 Plot

Itsuka Shido, a typical high school student with a typical everyday routine, is the protagonist of the novel. However, a spacequake occurred on the last day of classes before spring break and rocked the whole town. At that point, a female in armour appeared in the direction of him.

Kotori, Shido’s adopted sister, tells him which the girl is a “Special Disastrous designated Creature: Spirit” who causes the space quake when they manifest into the world and that she was the head of the organisation of the Spirits and that her command had authority.

The agency that is trying to save these spirits, Ratatoskr, then gives Itsuka the command to fall in love with the Holy Ghost and go on an encounter with her.

In order to vanquish the spirits, Kotori tells Itsuka that he need only appear to be in love with her in order to make her fall under their spell and end the world’s suffering.

Thirty years before to the “spacequake” are shown in Date Alive. Since their initial occurrence, space quakes has sometimes harmed the earth, although it is almost impossible to anticipate when they will occur.

An average high school student named Shidi Itsuka discovers a mystery girl near the epicentre of a spacequake and understands that she may be one of the ghosts that her sister had previously described. Space quakes are said to be mostly caused by spirits.

Shido quickly discovers that Kotori serves as Ratatoskr’s commander. Shido is chosen by Kotori because of his capacity to seal the spirits’ energies and stop any space quakes ever ever occurring. Only under one condition—having the girl fall in love with him first—can Shido seal the spirit.

Itsuka Shido has the capability to bind energy by kissing a spirit that has been kidnapped. He, who had used that ability to rescue both humans and spirits, was going to be the centre of a significant upheaval.

One of the biggest businesses in the world, DEM Industry, which seeks to harness the power the spirits, launches an all-out assault to kill Shido.

The biggest struggle in history starts, with many connected ideas, as the mysterious girl what had been hidden in Shido’s mind exposes who she really is.

The fifth season of Date Alive’s plot may be based on the Koushi Tachibana and Tsunako light novel book series.

Fans may occupy themselves with the fourth season of the show, which has been testing Shido more than ever before, till an official announcement is made.

Shido has been courting the demons he has seen so far in the series; some of whom seem to have more formidable exteriors that they must penetrate.

On Crunchyroll, you can watch the fourth season of Date A Live in addition to the first three.

Shido’s juggling performance of attracting women’s attention is never-ending with many Spirits now residing with him, claims Comic Book, which teases the newest season. More Spirits also show up for him to place the charm on.