Date and requirements to request the Youth Cultural Bonus that can be invested in video games

The Government of Spain has established that as of this July 25, the deadline to request it opens.

Very soon you will be able to request in Spain the Youth Cultural Bonusan aid program that arises from the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and is aimed at young people who turn 18 during this 2022. After being approved by the Council of Ministers, we already have a date to request it: July 25.

Anyone who turns 18 in 2022 can applyIn this way, from next Monday the term opens through the official website. If you meet the requirements you will get up to 400 euros of aid to invest in the acquisition of different products, services and cultural activities, which obviously includes video games.

To apply you must have Digital Certificate the [email protected] authentication system and, once you take the necessary steps, you will have to wait a few days for the information to be verified. The deadline to start the process is October 15thand you will have a year to be able to invest the bonus money.

It is estimated that about 500.000 personas will benefit from this Youth Cultural Bonus, for which the Government has earmarked an item of 210 million euros. The bonus will work only in establishments and companies that are part of of the program, with more than 500 entities adhered to date.

What does the Youth Cultural Bonus include?

The decree approved by the Government establishes that spending must be distributed and diversified among the following three sectors:

A maximum of 200 euros to spend on live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts : tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals.



: tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary, musical or audiovisual festivals. A maximum of 100 euros for acquisitions of cultural products in physical format : books, magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, sheet music, records, CDs, or movies on DVD or Blu-ray.



: books, magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals; video games, sheet music, records, CDs, or movies on DVD or Blu-ray. A maximum of 100 euros for digital or online consumption: subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of ebooks, subscription to download multimedia files (podcasts), online video game subscriptions, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals. Such subscriptions will be limited to a maximum of four months.



At 3DJuegos we have prepared a list of video games, books, music and movies that we recommend in case you opt for the bonus and need ideas to know how to distribute the 400 euros, but we invite you to leave us more recommendations through the comments or the official Discord of 3D Games.

3D Games Discord

More about: Youth Cultural Voucher and Spain.