Date and time for GamesCom 2022 Opening Night Live: a night of announcements and ‘world premieres’

Following June’s Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley is hard at work on an evening full of surprises.

We are less than a month away from the face-to-face return of the great video game fair in Europe. We are talking, of course, about GamesCom 2022, which will once again team up with Geoff Keighley for an opening ceremony that promises to leave us with big headlines, or so at least the Canadian presenter guarantees.

The Opening Night Live will start on August 23 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and according to the also presenter of The Game Awards, it bets on being a night full of announcements and ‘world premieres’ on a big stage. Thus, the presence of the public is guaranteed compared to the editions of previous years.

What we will see is a complete mystery. There are not a few companies that have confirmed their attendance in Cologne, Germany, in recent weeks —Microsoft, Bandai Namco and Ubisoft among the most important attendees— but not all of them have to have saved a place in a broadcast of which is unknown duration.

GamesCom 2022 will take place from August 24 to 28 at Koelnmesse, the international fair and exhibition center in Cologne, and the organization has worked to offer a safe event for all visitors who strictly comply with health regulations. For this, they will not seek to beat the public record achieved in 2018 this year, seeking to avoid the long queues of yesteryear as much as possible.

From 3DJuegos we are clear that we will be following this Opening Night Live up to the minute with which summer, after the news rush of June with the Summer Game Fest and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, will continue to leave us big headlines. Meanwhile, you can leave us your wish list for the event.

