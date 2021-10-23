Date and value of Grand Robbery Auto the Trilogy on PC and consoles: the GTA pack could have a bodily release

Rockstar will free up the virtual model first, however a couple of days later, it’s going to be launched on disk.

Up to date 22 October 2021

Improve: Rockstar has revealed moments later a trailer that in spite of everything displays this remastering in motion, evaluating its graphics with the ones of the unique video games.

Unique information: Rockstar has simply introduced the discharge date of Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version, and the excellent news for enthusiasts of this open-world motion collection is that you will not have to attend lengthy to benefit from the variations at house. stepped forward from the remembered GTA III, GTA Vice Town and GTA San Andreas.

This compilation that can be to be had on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Transfer can be launched first in virtual structure on November eleventh, however in case you are a type of who prefers the normal structure the sixth of December GTA The Trilogy is launched on disk. The associated fee on its respectable web page is 59.99 euros, and it’s already to be had for advance purchases on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Device necessities for GTA The Trilogy

The authors of Purple Useless Redemption 2 have taken the chance to additionally publicize the minimal and advisable machine necessities on PC, being crucial to have no less than 8GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon R9 280 card in an effort to revel in this long-awaited compilation of GTA video games.

Minimal necessities Sistema operativo: Home windows 10 (64-bit)

Procesador: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Memoria: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Exhausting disk: 45GB of loose house

Advisable Necessities Sistema operativo: Home windows 10 (64-bit)

Procesador: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memoria: 16 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Exhausting disk: 45 GB of loose house

As for the trailer, it displays scenes from the 3 video video games and lets in us to look how the graphics have modified from the unique model to its remastering. In parallel, Rockstar has additionally showed that Grand Robbery Auto The Trilogy will come to Xbox Sport Go and PS Now, even if with some nuances.

