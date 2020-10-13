Date announced for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, voting on November 9, same day result

Entertainment

October 13, 2020
Rajya Sabha Election: Election Commission has announced the dates for elections for 11 seats of Rajya Sabha. The tenure of Rajya Sabha candidates on these seats is ending on November 25. That is why the Election Commission has announced the dates for voting on these seats. Also Read – Rajya Sabha Election: Election on November 9 for 11 Rajya Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Explain that the process of elections on the seats of Rajya Sabha is to be completed before November 11. The Election Commission has announced that voting on these 11 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on November 9 and results will come on the same day. Also read – school reopen in Uttar Pradesh: Schools from class nine to 12 will open in UP from October 19, these rules have to be followed

In the seats where elections are to be held, 10 seats are from Uttar Pradesh while 1 seat is from Uttarakhand. The last date to nominate for these seats is 27 October while the nomination will be scrutinized on 28th. Nominations can then be withdrawn by 2 November. Then on November 9, voting is to be held for the election from 9 am to 4 pm and the results will be declared on the same day.

