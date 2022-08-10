date, content and much more

Recently, the studio in charge of the next Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, have revealed many news about the next installment. Among all these announcements, we find the date of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta, the content it will bring and a new event called Call of Duty: Next in which other news will be announced.

As is our usual trend, in 3DJuegos Guides we will inform you detailed y in detail everything you need to know about these new announcements so you don’t miss out nothing new.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta date for PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

To begin with, the company has decided to do two types of beta: closed y open. Those that are closed will do before and can only be played by those who have reserved the video game previously. Those that are open can be accessed by any player, whether or not they have reserved the title.

Taking this into consideration, the dates are different depending on the platform on which we are going to play. So, we’ll go in order, starting with the dates of the different betas to PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.

Exclusive beta date for PS4 and PS5





Those who have reserved the video game on PS4 or PS5, will be able to enjoy a closed beta with early access on the days September 16 and 17. Players who haven’t made any reservations but still want to try it out should wait for the open beta which will take place shortly after from September 18 to 20.

It should be noted that no subscription to the service will be needed PS Plus in order to have access.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta date for all other platforms

Other players, whether they have an Xbox console or a PC, will have to wait until the September 22 and 23. It will be a closed beta and only those who have reserved the title will be able to access it. It should be said that PlayStation players who have reserved it can also access.

As with the exclusive PlayStation beta, another open beta will be held later. from 24 to 26. All players will have access regardless of their platform, be it Xbox, PlayStation or PC.

It should be noted that, unlike what happens with PlayStation users, Xbox players yes they will need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold to be able to enjoy this beta.

beta content

As revealed by Infinity Ward itself, there will be a variety of maps of different sizes, as well as various game modes, progression experiences and other extras.

As you can see in the video above, one of the locations we have confirmed is Marina Bay Grand Prix. As far as we know, it is a map set in the Singapore Grand Prix of motorsports.

More details are unknown, but quite possibly some more will be revealed at the next event that the developer of this Call of Duty has scheduled for us, called Call of Duty: Next.

Call of Duty: Next date and details

We do not know for sure what this event will reveal, but very possibly it will leave us news about the different betas that we have been commenting on. In the same way, it is foreseeable that they will also provide new details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.





Likewise, it is also presumable that we will know more about Warzone 2.0. Be that as it may, at 3DJuegos Guides we will keep you informed about all the news as soon as this event is held.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the new title of the franchise Call of Duty dated for this year 2022. It is being developed by Infinity Ward and its premiere is dated for the next October 28.