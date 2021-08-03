Date With Senior | College Romance Youtube Collection Via Alright

Date With Senior College Romance is a brand new Youtube Unique collection from Alright. The collection forged options Anushka Sharma, Parikshit Joshi, Abhishek Kapoor within the lead roles. The collection is in accordance with College Romance. The primary episode of the collection used to be launched at the Alright Youtube channel on fifteenth July 2021 and the episode has a complete view of round 2.4 million.

Date With Senior | College Romance Episode 2 used to be launched on nineteenth July and it has general perspectives of round 1.96 million on Youtube. Ep 1 and Ep 2 have appreciated about 160k and 178k respectively. The collection is directed through Vimal Bora and written through Karpoor Gaurav.

All of the 3 leads of the collection have been featured on more than a few Youtube channels like Filtercopy, TVF, The Hasley India, RVCJ, Timeliners, The Cube Media, and plenty of extra in numerous movies. The collection is produced through Rusk Media.

Everybody has a weigh down…faculty weigh down, faculty weigh down, group weigh down however just a few of them change into love tales. Some by no means get an opportunity to precise their emotions and others turn out to be one-sided love tales. Nikhil’s emotions for Navya are in the similar boat. Now, what turns this tale takes, let’s watch section 1 and to find out!

Now that Nikhil has in the end requested out Navya within the examination corridor, will she believe his emotions trustworthy or now not? Was once it simply foolish and fast transfer through Nikhil out of Rohit’s worry or used to be it authentic? Now, what twist does this tale takes, let’s to find out in ep 2?

All of the episodes of those collection are to be had to observe on-line on Youtube free of charge on Alright!’s respectable Youtube channel.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

supply hyperlink

Similar