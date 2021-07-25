Date With Senior | Faculty Romance Youtube Sequence By way of Alright

Date With Senior Faculty Romance is a brand new Youtube Authentic collection from Alright. The collection solid options Anushka Sharma, Parikshit Joshi, Abhishek Kapoor within the lead roles. The collection is according to Faculty Romance. The primary episode of the collection was once launched at the Alright Youtube channel on fifteenth July 2021 and the episode has a complete view of round 2.4 million.

Date With Senior | Faculty Romance Episode 2 was once launched on nineteenth July and it has overall perspectives of round 1.96 million on Youtube. Ep 1 and Ep 2 have appreciated about 160k and 178k respectively. The collection is directed through Vimal Bora and written through Karpoor Gaurav.

All of the 3 leads of the collection had been featured on more than a few Youtube channels like Filtercopy, TVF, The Hasley India, RVCJ, Timeliners, The Cube Media, and lots of extra in numerous movies. The collection is produced through Rusk Media.

Everybody has a overwhelm…college overwhelm, faculty overwhelm, group overwhelm however only some of them transform love tales. Some by no means get an opportunity to precise their emotions and others turn into one-sided love tales. Nikhil’s emotions for Navya are in the similar boat. Now, what turns this tale takes, let’s watch phase 1 and to find out!

Now that Nikhil has in the end requested out Navya within the examination corridor, will she believe his emotions honest or no longer? Was once it simply foolish and fast transfer through Nikhil out of Rohit’s concern or was once it authentic? Now, what twist does this tale takes, let’s to find out in ep 2?

All of the episodes of those collection are to be had to observe on-line on Youtube at no cost on Alright!’s reliable Youtube channel.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

supply hyperlink

Similar