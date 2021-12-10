Daughter carried out the remaining rites of Brigadier LS Lidder, the spouse stated, we must give them a excellent farewell with fun

Brigadier LS Lidder Information Replace: CDS Normal Bipin Rawat in helicopter coincidence (CDS Normal Bipin Rawat)Brigadier LS Lidder some of the 13 useless together with his spouse Madhulika Rawat (Brig LS Lidder) also are integrated. As of late Brigadier Lidder’s remaining rites had been carried out with army honors in Delhi. Brigadier Lidder’s 17 daughter Ashna Lidder carried out her remaining rites. When the entire nation is emotional with this coincidence, then the persistence and braveness proven by means of Brigadier LS Lidder’s spouse Geetika Lidder within the time of largest sorrow could be very prime in itself. When Brigadier LS Lidder died on the age of 52 and his spouse Geetika Lidder earlier than his remaining rites (Geetics Lidder) Stated, we must give them a excellent farewell guffawing. Lifestyles could be very lengthy, now if God accepts this, then we will be able to are living with it. He used to be an excellent father, daughter will omit him so much. It is a large loss.Additionally Learn – Video: CDS Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat’s funeral, 17 gun salute in honor, daughters lit hearth

#WATCH | “…We should give him a excellent farewell, a smiling send-off, I’m a soldier’s spouse. It’s a large loss…,” says spouse of Brig LS Lidder, Geetika %.twitter.com/unLv6sA7e7 – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

I’m about to show 17. My father stayed with me for 17 years: Daughter Aashna

Brigadier LS Lidder’s daughter Aashna Lidder stated all over emotional moments, I’m about to show 17. My father stayed with me for 17 years, we will be able to raise his excellent recollections with us. It is a nationwide loss. My father used to be my easiest good friend and my hero. He used to be a more than pleased guy and my largest motivator. Additionally Learn – Air Drive Responds To Speculations And Rumors About CDS Bipin Rawat’s Dying In Helicopter Coincidence

#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father’s loss of life. She says, “…My father used to be a hero, my easiest good friend. Possibly it used to be destined & higher issues will come our approach. He used to be my largest motivator…” He misplaced his lifestyles in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec eighth. %.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh, Ajit Doval and CM Khattar pay their remaining respects to Brigadier Lidder

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh, Nationwide Safety Guide Ajit Doval and Haryana Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday paid floral tributes on the mortal stays of Brigadier L S Lidder, who used to be killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. India’s first Leader of Protection Group of workers (CDS) Normal Bipin Rawat, his spouse Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder and 10 different protection workforce have been killed on this coincidence in Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Delhi: The spouse and daughter of Brig LS Lidder pay their remaining respects to him at Brar Sq., Delhi Cantt. He misplaced his lifestyles in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on eighth December. %.twitter.com/oiHWxelISi – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Born on 26,1969, Brigadier Lidder used to be Protection Assistant to CDS since January 2021

The frame of Brigadier Lidder used to be saved at Brar Chowk in Delhi Cantonment earlier than the remaining rites. Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder used to be the Protection Assistant of the CDS from January 2021. He used to be inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF within the Congo as a United Countries peacekeeping drive.

Delhi: Brig LS Lidder laid to ultimate leisure with complete army honours. The officer misplaced his lifestyles in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on eighth December. %.twitter.com/u0ybylFOTC – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Brigadier Lidder used to be meant to command a department, authorized for the rank of Main Normal.

Brigadier Lidder additionally commanded a brigade at the northern borders of India. Brigadier Liddar additionally served as Director of the Directorate of Army Operations and as Protection Assistant in Kazakhstan. Brigadier Lidder used to be meant to command a department, authorized for the rank of Main Normal. He’s survived by means of spouse Geetika Lidder and a daughter.