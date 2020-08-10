Daughter robbed in the house together with lover, escaped with cash-gold, father lodged FIR

Kaliyugi daughter, along with her lover, robbed her own house and escaped with 19 lakh cash and gold ornaments kept in the house. The father lodged an FIR against the daughter and her lover, after which the police arrested the woman and her lover and sent him to jail. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Oshiwara where police arrested a woman and her lover on Saturday for stealing cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 19 lakh.

The arrested woman and man have been identified as 21-year-old Uzma Qureshi and 35-year-old Charandeep Singh Arora. Police said Arora is a PT teacher at a school in Versova with whom Uzma Qureshi stole and escaped in his own house. .

In his statement to the police, aged father Qureshi, father of Uzma Qureshi said that “On July 30, Uzma went missing from home and therefore I had lodged a missing case at Oshiwara police station.” However, I also suspected that she could accompany Arora.

Aged Qureshi, a hotelier, told that when I checked, it was found that 65 tola gold and Rs 10 lakh were missing from the house. Then I remembered that Uzma had asked him to give the key to his locker on 23 July, as the family of a friend of his was infected with Kovid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. They requested him to keep his gold in a safe place and give it to the hospital on his return.

The aged then filed a case of theft against his daughter. Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector at Oshiwara police station, said, “Following her complaint, we lodged an FIR against her daughter and began investigating.”

Police registered a case against Ujma and her lover under Indian Penal Code (IPC) under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 411 (dishonestly stolen property) and 34 (common intention) did.

The police inspector said, “With the help of technical assistance, their whereabouts were searched, they were hiding in Punjab, then we sent a team there. It was learned that the accused were hiding in the Sita Niwas near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Mumbai Police raided Hotel Sita Niwas with the help of Amritsar Police and found Uzma and PT teacher. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said that he had stolen the gold and cash kept in the bank locker and absconded.

Bangar said, “On Saturday, we produced them both before the metropolitan magistrate court, where the court has sent them to police custody till Tuesday”.