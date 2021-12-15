Daughter’s reward from folks in marriage can’t be handled as dowry – Kerala Prime Court docket

Kochi : Dowry in our nation (Dowry) is sort of a curse, because of which 1000’s and thousands and thousands of ladies need to endure after marriage. Many women are killed for now not bringing dowry and a few are deserted through their husbands and in-laws. At the side of this, there may be a debate as to which issues will also be saved within the class of dowry. Whether or not the lady on the time of marriage (Bride) whether or not the reward won from the fogeys must even be saved within the class of dowry or now not. Now the Kerala Prime Court docket (Kerala Prime Court docket) has given a transparent verdict. The Prime Court docket has mentioned in its resolution that the reward given to a daughter on the time of marriage for her glad existence can be deemed to be the Dowry Prevention Act, 1961 (Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961) can’t be saved within the class of dowry. The only bench of the court docket has given this resolution at the petition of an individual resident of Thodiyur.Additionally Learn – Viral Video: CRPF officer-jawan is noticed within the position of brother within the marriage of martyr’s sister

In truth, an individual resident of Thodiyur had contacted the Kollam District Dowry Prevention Officer (Dowry Prohibition Officer) in opposition to the order by which the officer ordered the go back of the jewelery talented through the bride's folks to the bride.

Gold jewelery given through the bride's folks as a present to the bride on marriage (Gold Adorns) does now not come beneath the class of dowry. Making the similar factor, the petitioner seemed ahead of the Prime Court docket and mentioned that during this kind of scenario, the Dowry Prevention Officer has no proper to intrude on this topic. The Prime Court docket pass judgement on put aside the order of the Dowry Prevention Officer, pronouncing it used to be now not transparent. The court docket mentioned, it's also now not transparent whether or not the officer has ensured whether or not the jewelery has been given as dowry or now not.

The lady calls for that 55 Sovereign Gold Decoration talented to her on marriage must be returned to her. The lady informed that her jewelery has been saved locked within the locker of a cooperative financial institution. The petitioner mentioned that he would go back the jewelery locked within the locker and the necklace talented to him through the bride’s circle of relatives to her circle of relatives simplest. After the lady agreed to this, the topic ended.