Daughtry Talks New Album and Surprise Role in ‘Batman: Dying is Straightforward’

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my 40 years of residing that I’m simply not good at successful,” Chris Daughtry sighs. Whether or not being eradicated early in competitors on “American Idol” — unfairly, many felt — or because the lovable Rottweiler on “The Masked Singer,” Daughtry’s observe report hasn’t been superb.

“I can maintain my very own, however I simply can’t appear to win,” he says. “However I do an excellent job at operating up.”

One can argue that Daughtry is too laborious on himself — he’s had one of many strongest post-“Idol” careers of all. After releasing 5 albums and a Best Hits bundle, Daughtry and his band is getting into the subsequent section of his profession together with his personal unbiased label by means of Warner Music’s Various Distribution Alliance. He is additionally the surprising viral star of a brand new “Batman”-themed video (extra on that later), and simply final week hosted two profitable livestreams from Nashville with an in-depth Q&A session hosted by Matt Pinfield, delving into the band and his sober life-style.

“It wasn’t like I had an issue or something, it was extra only a choice,” he says of his sobriety. “I wakened one morning and thought, ‘I believe I’m accomplished with this. It’s one thing that I don’t want in my life anymore.’”

On Thursday, Daughtry gave followers one other style of his still-unnamed forthcoming report right this moment with the discharge of a brand new single, “Heavy is the Crown.” The track is the observe as much as final 12 months’s laborious rocker, “World on Fireplace,” and Daughtry hints that the 2 songs are a part of a much bigger image as soon as the video he simply filmed final week makes its debut.

“I’ve obtained an enormous imaginative and prescient for all of this, and it’s all going to make sense someday when the report comes out,” he says. “That will’ve by no means occurred if I used to be juggling making a report on tour. And on the similar time, I’d’ve by no means had the free house in my mind to even give you any of those ideas,” he stated.

Daughtry, like each musician, was sidelined from touring because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that point off the highway gave the McCleansville, North Carolina native loads of time to replicate, readjust and discover room to create amongst the chaos.

“I had an enormous id disaster for some time and I simply didn’t notice how a lot of my id was wrapped up on the highway and in touring and being in entrance of individuals and needing that gratification and needing to really feel one thing,” he says. “It form of compelled me to be with myself extra and analyze numerous issues in my very own private journey that I hadn’t actually handled, and issues with my very own ego. I began stepping into meditation extra and listening to numerous books and podcasts and it compelled me to take a a lot wanted pause and actually see me for me. It gave me a model new perspective on all that my spouse has to cope with each single day [when he’s on tour]. It simply made me a lot extra compassionate and empathetic to what she has to cope with. And now I’m terrified to depart once more, as a result of I don’t need her to be caught with it.”

One other large change has been Daughtry’s amicable break up with RCA, his label since he left “Idol.”

“It wasn’t like they dropped me or I used to be like, ‘Get me out of this place,’” he says. “I fulfilled my contract and I used to be very pleased with that, and very grateful for all of the folks that I labored with. However I believe we each realized that we wished to half methods and I used to be higher for it,” he stated. “We’ve at all times been a rock band. And while you’re coping with a significant label, there’s at all times that strain of needing to show in hits and needing to cater to a sure format, and I didn’t wish to try this anymore.”

Sarcastically, in the wake of that call, he’s out of the blue discovered himself going viral, type of. He’s a part of a fan-made video “Batman: Dying is Straightforward,” produced by Aaron and Sean Schoenke and with appearances by actors Michael Madsen, Doug Jones, and Casper Van Dien.

“Aaron referred to as me up someday and was like, ‘Hey, I’m doing this little movie.’ I used to be conscious of his work on his YouTube channel. He does numerous mashups with surprising characters combating one another,” Daughtry says.

Whereas his preliminary response was that he was “kinda busy,” as soon as he realized he might report one thing on his telephone in entrance of a inexperienced display screen, he modified his thoughts.

“I shot it on my telephone and it solely took an hour, and I had no concept who else was going to be in it aside from Kevin Porter. Then I began listening to all this buzz about it when it was getting nearer to launch, and I used to be like, ‘I believe I is likely to be part of one thing actually cool right here.’”

And whereas the pandemic isn’t one thing anybody would have wished for, he does see the silver lining. “The pause and the time at dwelling to domesticate these relationships with my youngsters and my spouse is one thing that I haven’t been in a position to do in the final 15 years,” he says. “It has been extraordinarily rewarding.”