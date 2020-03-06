Dave Bautista Claps Back At My Spy Hater

For some motive, STX Movies has switched up the discharge date for My Spy two occasions. Initially set for an August 2019 date, it ended up being pushed to January and now popping out this month. Studios usually do that as a result of they aren’t drumming sufficient curiosity for the film and must promote it extra. Related modifications have been made to Alita: Battle Angel and X-Males: Darkish Phoenix in 2019. A trailer was prepared for My Spy nearly a yr in the past now.