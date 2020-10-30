Dave Bautista, Director Brad Peyton Team on ‘Universe’s Most Needed’

Actor Dave Bautista and director Brad Peyton are teaming up on “Universe’s Most Needed,” a sci-fi fantasy a few small city’s combat to save lots of the world. AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are launching worldwide gross sales on the venture within the coming weeks.

Along with Bautista starring and Peyton directing, they will even produce “Universe’s Most Needed.” F. Scott Frazier (“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”) and Jimmy Loweree wrote the script. The story facilities on a small city that sees an area ship carrying the universe’s most needed and harmful criminals land of their yard. The sheriff’s son quickly turns into a hero as he works with an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to rally up the alien prisoners and hold them from taking up the world.

“We couldn’t be extra thrilled to get going on ‘Universe’s Most Needed,’” Peyton stated in an announcement. “That is the kind of enjoyable, mysterious and irreverent journey all of us want proper now.”

The film is anticipated to begin manufacturing in spring 2021. Extra solid members past Bautista haven’t been set but.

Peyton’s directing credit embody Dwayne Johnson autos “Rampage,” “San Andreas” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” in addition to Netflix’s post-apocalyptic collection “Dawn” and “Cats and Canines: The Revenge of Kitty Galore.” Bautista lately starred in within the household movie “My Spy” and the buddy-cop comedy “Stuber.” As Drax the Destroyer within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s been featured in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Infinity Warfare” and “Endgame” and can subsequent seem in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

AGC Studios lately wrapped manufacturing on “Lockdown,” a heist film starring Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller and Lily James. The corporate is at present capturing Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi epic “Moonfall” with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson.

The deal was negotiated by AGC’s VP of authorized and enterprise affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC; by CAA; by Sloane, Provide, Weber & Dern on behalf of Peyton; and by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein on behalf of Bautista.