Dave Bautista explains why he’s relieved his time as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy is over

Dave Bautista has admitted that he is relieved that his time as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy is over, as is looking forward to moving on to more serious roles.

The wrestler-turned-actor gave an interview to GQ, where he said he’s “very grateful” for his role in the MCU, but confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his last appearance as Drax the Destroyer because now he feels ready to close the chapter on this character.

“I’m very grateful to Drax. I adore him,” Bautista said of the role. “But I’m relieved [porque haya terminado]. Not everything was nice, it was hard to play that role. The makeup process was killing me, and I don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy. It’s an absurd interpretation, and I want to do more dramatic things“.

Bautista has played Drax in six films, as well as in the Disney+ special called Guardians of the Galaxy: Happy Holidays Special that premiered last year. Now, the actor is looking forward to showing off his versatility. Specifically, he would like to work more closely with director Denis Villeneuve after collaborating with him on Dune and Blade Runner 2049.

“If I could be number one [en la lista de llamadas] with denis, i would do it for free“he stated in the interview. “I think that this way I could discover how good I can be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me with different eyes, he sees the artist that I want to be. Maybe that will solve the puzzle.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not only the goodbye of the Drax we know so far, but it is also (at least for now) James Gunn’s latest movie at the MCUas he has accepted the job of co-heading DC Studios, where he is crafting a long-term plan that will unite DC movies, series and animation.

Gunn called his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movie a torturous and emotional sendoff compared to the holiday special that hit Disney+ last November. It wasn’t the most plot-heavy project in the MCU, but the season short revealed some important details about the group and what could come in his return to the big screen.