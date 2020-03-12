Dave Bautista Talks Diversity In My Spy After Reactions Praise LGBT Representation

At its coronary heart, My Spy is a narrative about Dave Bautista getting caught throughout spy work by a younger woman who then blackmails him into instructing her tips on how to be a spy. Nevertheless, a subplot on this story has younger Sophie dwelling subsequent to a homosexual couple who assist drive the story to a few of its funniest moments. Forward of its launch, Dave Bautista has spoken in regards to the LGBT illustration within the film and the followers’ reactions to it.