Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ Pushed Back a Month

Dave Bautista’s “My Spy” is shifting its North American launch date again a month to April 17 with the intention to benefit from a not too long ago cleared slot for the household comedy.

The corporate indicated that “My Spy,” which value $18 million to provide, has opened properly in Australia and New Zealand and the studio believes the shift offers it a possibility to develop consciousness with an insignificant affect on its media spend.

The foremost titles opening on its former launch date of March 13 are Sony’s motion pic “Bloodshot” and Common’s horror thriller “The Hunt.” On April 17, “My Spy” will now face Searchlight’s horror thriller “Antlers” and Sony Classics’ drama “Allure Metropolis Kings.”

In “My Spy,” Bautista finds himself compelled to show spycraft to a precocious 9-year-old woman, performed by Chloe Coleman of “Massive Little Lies.” Bautista is ordered to go undercover and surveil a household, however the daughter, performed by Coleman, foils the plan by discovering the hidden cameras. She then blackmails him into instructing her tips on how to be a spy — sealed with a pinky promise.