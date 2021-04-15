Dave Bautista’s Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Universe’s Most Needed’ Sells to STX

STXfilms has nabbed rights to “Universe’s Most Needed,” a sci-fi fantasy journey starring Dave Bautista.

It’s going to launch the movie in the USA, the UK and India. STX acquired “Universe’s Most Needed” from AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance.

“Universe’s Most Needed” is at present in pre-production and is scheduled to start taking pictures in Melbourne, Australia in late July. The film facilities on a small city that will get an enormous shock when a spaceship carrying the universe’s most wished and harmful criminals crash lands of their yard. Quickly the sheriff and his son turn into heroes once they discover themselves serving to an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to preserve the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking up the world.

The deal reunites Bautista with the studio that backed his latest movie, the household comedy “My Spy.” Nonetheless, STX offered to Amazon Prime amid the pandemic so the film didn’t play in theaters. STX additionally labored with AGC Studios on the upcoming film “Queenpins,” a comedy with Kristin Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha.

“It’s a thrill to be working with outdated and new buddies on this film,” mentioned Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Movement Image Group. “After efficiently collaborating with Dave Bautista on ‘My Spy’ and with AGC on our upcoming comedy ‘Queenpins,’ it’s nice to be again in enterprise with these frequent collaborators. And we’re enormously excited to be working with Brad Peyton, whose confirmed expertise for creating action-packed, enjoyable adventures with loads of comedy will make this film a must-see occasion.”

Stuart Ford, chairman of AGC studios, added, “We’re thrilled at STX’s ardour for ‘Universe’s Most Needed’ and look ahead to working alongside Adam, Sam, and the staff as we transfer in direction of manufacturing and hopefully allow Brad and the staff to make an thrilling film.”

Brad Peyton (“Rampage,” “San Andreas”) will direct “Universe’s Most Needed” from a screenplay by F. Scott Frazier (“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”) and Jimmy Loweree.

Producers on the movie embrace Peyton’s firm ASAP Leisure, in addition to Bautista’s manufacturing firm Dream Bros Leisure. It’s going to even be produced by AGC Studios. AGC’s Miguel Palos Jr. and Linda McDonough are government producing alongside Carsten Lorenz.

Peyton and Bautista are each repped by CAA.