Dave Burd Looks to Grow Beyond Lil Dicky With FXX Comedy Series

Hundreds of thousands all around the world are followers of Lil Dicky, a rapper recognized for his humorous and extremely complicated lyrics. However Dave Burd, the person behind the dick joke identify, is hoping to present a brand new aspect of himself together with his FXX collection “Dave.” Talking with Selection on the Tv Critics Affiliation press tour in January, Burd says that he purposely selected the present identify of the collection over “Lil Dicky” for a easy purpose.

“I’m sick of being known as Lil Dicky after I meet an individual,” Burd says. “I like being a rapper and I picked the right rap identify however I’m actually Dave. That’s who I’m. Lil Dicky is one among my main initiatives — most likely the most important challenge Dave will ever conceive — however I believe the present is concerning the man behind Lil Dicky, who I actually really feel everybody would possibly admire.”

Loosely based mostly on Burd’s actual life, “Dave” facilities on a suburban neurotic man in his late-20s who has satisfied himself that he’s destined to be among the finest rappers of all time. Burd has been outspoken from the outset of his music profession that his ambition was to get into tv and movie as a comic. That hasn’t stopped him, although, from making a significant affect within the music world.

His album “Skilled Rapper” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and No. 1 on the comedy, rap and impartial charts, and featured the multi-platinum single “Save Dat Cash.” One other of his singles, “FreakyFriday,” peaked at No. eight on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and has gone on to obtain a couple of billion streams, and multi-platinum standing in over a dozen international locations.

To start with of the present, the titular Dave is already considerably established as Lil Dicky with a preferred YouTube video to his identify. However what he needs greater than something is to transfer past the fleeting nature of web fame and set up himself as the true deal.

“Season 1 is all about getting legitimacy and going from being this YouTube sensation to individuals really taking me significantly,” Burd says.

Burd admits the distinction between rapping and writing and performing in a TV collection is like “day and night time,” however that he has felt unbelievable watching the present take form.

“The very best half is all these random moments and notes that I’ve written down over time getting changed into scenes,” he says. “You’re sitting there on set and there’s like 75 individuals and tens of millions of {dollars} of kit capturing this one 20-second factor that was so humorous to you 4 years in the past. All these items that you simply’ve been fascinated by for thus lengthy getting created by a few of the most proficient individuals on this planet is such a satisfying feeling.”

He additionally admits although that he hardly ever feels glad together with his accomplishments, at all times wanting to return and tweak issues to get them as shut to excellent as potential. That’s one purpose why there was an almost 5 12 months (and counting) hole between his first album and his second.

Engaged on a TV present doesn’t afford him that likelihood, nevertheless.

“In TV, you’ll be taking pictures a scene and I’ll be like ‘Do we’ve got it?’ And so they say we do nevertheless it doesn’t matter as a result of we’ve got to transfer on to the subsequent scene,” he says. “Then I get this sense of tension however I can’t even deal with that as a result of 10 minutes later I’ve to star in one other scene. It’s that feeling of trusting the method extra. You don’t have time to excellent each little second the best way you do with music.”

Nonetheless, FX is well-known for permitting creators to take on a regular basis they want to develop and write new seasons, as they’ve with such reveals as “Atlanta” and “Fargo.” Burd doesn’t have a timeline in thoughts for a way typically he needs to put a season out, however needs to strike as a lot of a stability as he can between his music profession, his private life and his burgeoning tv profession.

The present represents a brand new chapter of Burd’s life, which is nice, as he doesn’t see an extended future for himself within the rap recreation. “I’m 31,” he says. “Nobody’s going to care about listening to me rap at 42 years previous.”

And even when he’s by no means actually glad together with his work, he takes on this second for all that it’s.

“It’s positively one of many moments the place I really feel like I’ve made it in a method, as a result of one among my essential objectives acquired completed,” he says. “If I made a foul model of my present I wouldn’t really feel that method. However I really feel like I’ve made a extremely good model of my present so I’m very excited.”

“Dave” premieres March four at 10 p.m. on FXX. It streams next-day on FX on Hulu.