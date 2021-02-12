Dave Chappelle Announces Return to Netflix, Thanks Ted Sarandos

Dave Chappelle’s present is returning to Netflix Feb. 12, the comic has revealed. He additionally spoke about his dealings with Comedy Central and thanked Netflix chief Ted Sarandos for standing by him.

On the finish of a routine carried out at Austin venue Stubbs titled “Redemption Music,” posted on Chappelle’s Instagram web page on Thursday, it was revealed that “Chappelle’s Present” can be again on Netflix Feb. 12. The present was faraway from the streamer at his request in November 2020 on the comic’s request.

The problem was a dispute round a contract that Chappelle had with Comedy Central proprietor ViacomCBS, which he alleged allowed the corporate to license the collection with out his settlement and likewise prevented him from receiving royalties.

Referring to that incident, Chappelle mentioned within the Instagram clip: “I by no means requested Comedy Central for something. When you bear in mind, I mentioned, ‘I’m going to my actual boss,’ and I got here to you [the audience] as a result of I do know the place my energy lies.”

“I requested you to cease watching the present and thank God almighty for you, you probably did,” Chappelle mentioned. “You made that present nugatory as a result of with out your eyes, it’s nothing. And also you stopped watching it. They known as me and I acquired my title again and I acquired my license again and I acquired my present again they usually paid me tens of millions of {dollars}.”

“It is a essential second,” Chappelle continued. “I need to thank Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a CEO with the braveness to take my exhibit its platform [at] monetary detriment to his firm, simply because I requested him.”

“And I need to thank Chris McCarthy of CBS Viacom. This man’s youthful than me. And like most individuals youthful than me has an curiosity in making the previous proper, and did one thing that was very brave. And eventually, in any case these years, I can lastly say that Comedy Central, it’s been a pleasure doing enterprise with you.”

The comic additionally addressed his latest bout with coronavirus. “There was a faction of individuals, the cowards, who mentioned, ‘you see that Dave Chappelle, that’s why we keep inside the place it’s secure, and we by no means strive something.’ Effectively, take pleasure in yourselves, motherf***ers, as a result of I’m higher now,” Chappelle mentioned.

Earlier, addressing the Jan. 6 rebel at Washington DC, Chappelle mentioned: “When you can resolve a Black American’s issues, this nation would haven’t any issues. You so busy speaking about pronouns and this that and the opposite, however it is a very fundamental unsuitable. They kidnapped us, they introduced us right here, they handled us like s*** and on a regular basis that they did that, they had been afraid that we’d do what you’d do in the identical state of affairs. However will we storm the halls of Capitol and rub our s*** on the partitions? After all not. If that might’ve labored, we’d’ve tried it.”