Dave Chappelle Has Announced The Dates For His US Comedy Tour In The Fall:

Dave Chappelle is going on a stand-up comedy tour this fall, and one of the stops will be in Chicago.

A Tuesday release said that the comic, who is known for making Chappelle’s Show, many stand-up shows, and guest spots upon Saturday Night Live, is scheduled to appear upon stage during the United Center upon Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Dave Chappelle Has Announced 11 City Tour:

The show is part of the comedian’s just-announced 11-city tour, which starts in New York on August 22 and ends in Chicago on October 4.

At the show, you won’t be able to bring phones, cameras, or recorders. At the door, phones as well as electronic devices will be confiscated and put in a Yondr pouch, and a release says that anyone discovered with a phone will be kicked out right away.

Dave Chappelle Is Coming At St. Paul Upon September 23:

Among other places, the show will stop within Detroit, New Orleans, as well as Nashville. Tickets will go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster on July 27 at 10 a.m. local time. There will be a presale for people in the area on July 26.

People Criticized Dave Chappelle’s Show The Closer Due To Made Fun Of A Transgender:

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle’s comedy special for 2021, was shot at the Fillmore Detroit before being put on Netflix. People criticized the special because it made fun of transgender people. GLAAD said, “Chappelle’s name has grown synonymous with making fun of trans people.”

Since his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” during which he made jokes regarding transgender people, which led to company walkouts as well as protests last October, Chappelle has been a divisive figure.

Ted Sarandos Who Is The Co-CEO Of Netflix Post a Statement In Order To Defend Chappelle:

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, defended Chappelle at first, saying within a statement that the comedian was “one of the most well-known stand-ups today” as well as “as with our other talent, we work diligently to promote their creative freedom, even though this means there will never be content on Netflix that some people believe is harmful.” In the end, Sarandos said that he “messed up” in how he responded to the Chappelle backlash.

In 2022, the comic was attacked upon stage while doing a comedy set at the Netflix Was a Joke event in Los Angeles. This time, he was in the news again.

Dave Chappelle Live Tour Dates:

Date Location Venue Tue Aug 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Wed Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri Sep 08 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sat Sep 09 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Tue Sep 12 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Wed Sep 13 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Fri Sep 15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena Sun Sep 17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Mon Sep 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Thu Sep 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Sat Sep 23 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wed Oct 04 Chicago, IL United Center

The Closer By Dave Chappelle And The Controversy:

People didn’t like Dave Chappelle’s Netflix show “The Closer” in 2021. People didn’t like the show because of what he said regarding the LBGTQ+ community, especially about the transgender community.

In the special, Chappelle brought up a debate that happened in December 2019 when “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was criticized for mixing up sex and gender and supporting ideas that changing a person’s actual sex is a threat to her own gender identity.

Chappelle also tried to show a difference between how quickly the LGBTQ community won civil rights and how slowly the Black community did.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, supported his choice to keep the show upon the streaming service after some workers at the company said it was a bad idea.

Sarandos sent a letter to the staff at the time, promising that Netflix would support the special and pointing out how Netflix works to support the creative freedom of its staff.

Sarandos’s support for the special led some Netflix workers to walk out in 2021. This was a big deal, and fans of the walkout gathered outside the company offices and made emotional speeches in support of the walkout.

A Few Workers Stated That Company Leaders Did Not Care Regarding Their Worries:

The workers said that company leaders didn’t care about their worries that Chappelle’s words within “The Closer” might contribute to assaults against trans people.

At the time, two workers, one who was transgender and the other who didn’t identify with either gender, filed labor charges in opposition to the streaming giant, saying that the company punished them for speaking regarding Chappelle’s special.

Netflix sent a message to USA TODAY hours before the walkout: “We value our trans peers and friends, and we know how much pain this has caused.

We value the choice of any worker who wants to quit, and we know we have a lot more work to do both inside Netflix and with our programming.

Chappelle Post A Instagram Clip Within 2021 Regarding The Last Incident:

“I want everyone within this audience to know that despite the fact that the media portrays this as me against that community, that is not the case,” Chappelle said during a 2021 Instagram clip.

“Don’t put any of this on the LBGTQ group. Nothing about this is about them. It has to do with business interests and what I am permitted to say.”

In 2022, “The Closer” was nominated for two Primetime Emmys, including one for best comedy show. Stan Lathan also received a nomination for the award for best direction of a variety show for his work upon “The Closer.”

Just After Emmy Nominees Were Released People Complained On Social Media Regarding The Nominees:

After the Emmy nominees were released, people complained on social media about the choice to give Chappelle’s Netflix special more attention.

Last July, Chappelle was supposed to perform at First Avenue, but the show was changed at the last minute to the Varsity Theater after fans complained about transphobic jokes in his Netflix episodes.