Dave Chappelle on Trump, COVID-19, Mass Shootings in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Returning to host “Saturday Night time Stay” for the second time, comic Dave Chappelle couldn’t assist however deal with the political information of the day — and the way they associated to politics of current previous — in his opening monologue.

The Nov. 7 episode was the post-election episode, the second time he had that prime internet hosting spot. And simply hours earlier than the present went on the air, the election was referred to as for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they usually delivered victory speeches in Delaware.

Chappelle began his monologue, which you’ll be able to watch above, by speaking about his great-grandfather — a person he by no means met however heard about all his life, he stated, and a person who was a slave for 10 years of his life earlier than studying to learn after which dedicating his life to training, the liberty of Black individuals and Jesus.

“It was a fairly wonderful story my great-grandfather had, and I thought of him all day as a result of I want I may see him now,” Chappelle stated. “And I want he may see me. As a result of I’m wondering what he would say.”

Whereas the sentiment was candy and critical in one minute, Chappelle’s common sharp humor turned it in the following when he famous that each Netflix and HBO Max are streaming a present that bears his great-grandfather’s identify (“Chappelle’s Present”) and he didn’t receives a commission for that. “If he may see me now, he’d in all probability be like, ‘This n—- acquired purchased and offered greater than I’ve,’” he stated.

He additionally spoke of a buddy of his in London who contacted him earlier in the day who advised him she thought the world can be a “safer place now that America has a brand new president.” His response was that “America doesn’t.”

“Do you guys bear in mind what life was like earlier than COVID?” he requested the studio viewers. “It was a mass taking pictures each week. … Thank god for COVID. One thing needed to lock these murderous whites up, maintain them in the home.”

Chappelle additionally mirrored on his current months in the course of the pandemic, performing stand-up comedy in corn fields in the small city in which he lives. Whereas he stated in some methods the exhibits have saved the city, he additionally identified that his neighbors have complained his exhibits are too noisy.

“That they had an entire Zoom assembly about me,” he stated. “‘My youngsters are attempting to sleep and all they hear is the n-word.’ I stated, ‘Was I saying it or have been you?’”

And he commented on how he didn’t perceive why “poor white individuals” don’t need to put on masks: “You haven’t any downside carrying them on the Klan rally, put on them to Walmart too.”

Mentioning that some individuals acquired paid extra from a stimulus test than their precise paychecks, which makes them not need to work, Chappelle identified that issues are reminding him of Ronald Reagan and the way he used to assert Black individuals have been “welfare individuals and drug addicts. Who does that sound like now?

“We’re making an attempt to maneuver ahead, these white n—– holding us again. Don’t need to put on your masks? Strive carrying the masks I’ve been carrying all these years,” he stated. “I can’t even inform one thing true until it has a punchline behind it. You guys aren’t prepared. You aren’t prepared. You don’t know easy methods to survive yourselves. Black individuals, we’re the one ones who know easy methods to survive this. Whites, come, hurry fast; come get your n—- classes. You want us. You want our eyes to avoid wasting you from ourselves.”

Chappelle saying Trump is gone acquired large cheers, which he adopted up by saying, “I assumed the man was a minimum of an optimist” and admitting that he was not as optimistic. “There are unhealthy individuals on each side,” he stated. When the response was tepid, he famous, “All proper, simply making an attempt them out.”

However he did observe it up by calling Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” for the previous president calling coronavirus the “Kung Flu.”

“Donald Trump’s a wild man,” he stated, referencing how he was simply guessing easy methods to remedy coronavirus throughout a pandemic. “How about some bleach? Some bleach straight in our physique. Oh boy, the Secret Service goes to should childproof the White Home now … ‘Mr. President, don’t contact that range, it’s sizzling; flip these scissors round, Mr. President, should you’re going to run round the home.”

Trump ended up contracting COVID-19, which Chappelle referred to as “hilarious” as a result of it “was like when Freddie Mercury acquired AIDS; no person was like, ‘Nicely how did he get it?’ This man was operating round just like the outbreak monkey; he appeared like a Nineteen Seventies penis simply raw-dogging Earth.”

Chappelle additionally requested the viewers to consider what sort of a person, not to mention chief, lets individuals struggle and die whereas he prioritizes himself. “A white man,” he stated. “I don’t imply to place this on the whites, however I’ve been Black a very long time, I’ve observed a sample.

“However should you’re an excellent white and also you really need to assist then be part of me,” he continued. “My plan is known as the kindness conspiracy — random acts of kindness for Black individuals. Do one thing good for a Black particular person simply because they’re Black, and also you’ve acquired to ensure they don’t deserve it … the identical approach all them years they did horrible issues to Black individuals simply because they’re Black they usually didn’t deserve it.”

He additionally referenced the final time he hosted and the way unhealthy it felt for many individuals who had simply discovered Hillary Clinton wouldn’t be the forty fifth president. Then, he took half in a sketch that confirmed a bunch of buddies watching the outcomes roll in collectively, beginning out cocky however rising increasingly more confused and agitated — apart from Chappelle’s character and a shock visitor look by Chris Rock, who noticed it coming. Now, he implored individuals to keep in mind that half the nation appears like that now and that being a humble winner is necessary. However he additionally identified that the life expectancy of white America is dropping as a result of drug habit and suicide. Addressing the “white anguish” that comes with feeling like nobody understands, he stated he guarantees he does know the way that feels.

“However right here’s the distinction between me and also you: You guys hate one another for that, and I don’t hate anyone. I simply hate that feeling. That’s what I struggle by means of. That’s what I recommend you struggle by means of,” he stated, telling individuals to search out “pleasure in your existence regardless of that feeling. And should you can’t do this, come get these n—- classes.”

