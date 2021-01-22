Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Texas Shows

Dave Chappelle has examined optimistic for COVID-19 within the midst of a residency in Austin, Texas, a rep for the comic confirmed to Selection on Thursday.

Chappelle carried out the primary of a deliberate 5 exhibits on Wednesday evening on the Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, and was scheduled to carry out subsequent units on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The remaining exhibits have been canceled, and a press release from Chappelle’s rep says “ticket holders ought to contact their level of buy for refunds.”

“Chappelle has safely carried out socially distanced exhibits in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved these exhibits to Austin throughout the winter,” the assertion reads. “Chappelle applied COVID-19 protocols which included speedy testing for the viewers and each day testing for himself and his workforce. His diligent testing enabled him to instantly reply by quarantining, thus mitigating the unfold of the virus.”

The assertion provides that Chappelle is quarantining and asymptomatic. TMZ first reported the information.

Two of Chappelle’s present had been set to characteristic Joe Rogan, with whom Chappelle was pictured earlier this week. The 2 had been additionally with Elon Musk and Grimes, who revealed on Jan. 11 that she examined optimistic for coronavirus. The picture did embody the hashtag #covidtested.

Rogan took to Instagram to deal with the information, and apologized to followers for the canceled exhibits.

Chappelle is among the many most outstanding comedians making an attempt to navigate stand-up throughout the pandemic. In June, he launched Netflix particular “8:46,” which befell in an out of doors venue the place viewers members wore masks and adhered to social distancing pointers. He additionally hosted “Saturday Evening Stay” in November.