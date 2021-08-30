Dave Franco To Direct ‘Someone I Used To Know’ Rom-Com For Amazon

Dave Franco is about to direct the Amazon Studios romantic comedy Someone I Used to Know from a script he wrote with Alison Brie.

Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons will megastar within the indie movie to be produced via Temple Hill Leisure and Black Undergo Footage. Someone I Used to Know will apply workaholic Best friend (Brie), who, on a go back and forth to her homeland, spends time together with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which has her wondering the whole lot concerning the alternatives she’s made and the individual she is.

Her lifestyles best will get extra complicated when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a more youthful lady who reminds her of the individual she was once. The movie reunites Franco and Brie with Black Undergo Footage following The Condo horror movie, which marked Franco’s directorial debut.

Someone I Used to Know will debut on Amazon Top Video international subsequent 12 months. The manufacturer credit at the movie are shared via Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay and Michael Heimler.

Government manufacturers come with Franco, Brie, Laura Quicksilver, Teddy Schwarzman and Bart Lipton.

Franco is repped via WME and Nameless Content material. Brie is repped via WME and Upward push Control. Ellis is repped via UTA and Upward push Control, and Clemons is repped via UTA and Vary Media Companions.