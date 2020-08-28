Dave Grohl Has a Cameo as Himself in New ‘Invoice & Ted’ Movie

Occasions like these demand cameos, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl makes an all-too-brief one in the much-anticipated “Invoice & Ted Face the Music,” out this weekend.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are returning for his or her third outing as Invoice and Ted, with a new mission is to search out that one music they recorded to unite the world and rescue mankind — all in the area of two time-tripping hours.

As Invoice and Ted journey via time, they cease off in 2025, the place they meet their future older selves — this time as rock stars who reside in a sprawling mansion. Besides present-day Invoice and Ted quickly understand their older selves are con artists, making an attempt to cease them from discovering the music, and so they understand they’re being conned when Grohl makes an look as himself, questioning who these persons are at his home.

Grohl isn’t the one musician enjoying himself: Child Cudi makes an look in the current day. Cudi is recruited by Invoice and Ted’s daughters, performed by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, to seem in the backup band for his or her dads. Jimi Hendrix (DazMann Nonetheless), Louis Armstrong (Jeremiah Craft) and Mozart (Daniel Dorr) additionally make appearances.

It’s not Grohl’s first filmic cameo. He had a few seconds on-screen as the animalistic drummer for a band known as the Moopets in “The Muppets” again in 2012. Going additional again, and with even much less display screen time, he appeared as an additional in the background of a 1996 “X-Information” episode, “Pusher.”

In a current interview, costume designer Jennifer Starzyk revealed the inspiration behind Reeves’ futuristic rock star look: “We added in the highest hat, like Slash from Weapons N’ Roses, and we took it from there. That complete look of the 2 was about over-embellishment and the way ridiculously rock-star they need to look as in the event that they had been well-known.”