Dave Matthews Band, HeadCount Rally for Voter Registration Day

Tomorrow — Tuesday, Sept. 22 — is Nationwide Voter Registration Day and the HeadCount non-profit group is main a coordinated music business effort involving tons of of artists, live performance venues, and digital platforms.

For starters, greater than 300 notable musicians will publish messages and pictures on their social media sporting “VOTE” masks and a name for followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration standing. John Mayer, Kesha, Herbie Hancock, Bob Weir, Disney channel star Laura Marano and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Miss Peppermint acquired an early bounce on the marketing campaign, additionally sporting VOTE t-shirts offered by American Eagle Outfitters.

“Even in troublesome occasions for the music business, everybody appears to acknowledge the gravity of this election and desires to contribute,” mentioned live performance promoter Peter Shapiro, who serves as chair of HeadCount’s board of administrators.

Shapiro’s Brooklyn Bowl places are among the many many live performance halls throughout America placing “Register to Vote” messages on their marquees. Reside Nation Leisure venues similar to The Wiltern in Los Angeles are additionally sharing messages of assist as a part of the corporate’s bigger voter engagement actions together with using many venues as polling locations. AEG Presents venues and members of the nascent Nationwide Unbiased Venue Affiliation are additionally including “Register to Vote at HeadCount.org” messages to their marquees.

Different components of HeadCount’s Nationwide Voter Registration Day marketing campaign embody :

· Dave Matthews Band is bringing again the DMB Drive-In sequence, with a particular Tuesday night livestream that includes messages and details about voting together with an archival efficiency from final summer time.

· Dave Matthews can also be featured in HeadCount and International Citizen’s Simply Vote marketing campaign, by way of which followers can obtain rewards simply for checking their voter registration standing. International Citizen lately introduced extra artists to the marketing campaign, with Shawn Mendes, Lenny Kravitz, Meghan Trainor, and extra becoming a member of a listing that features Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and lots of others.

· Atlantic Information artist Wallows are providing a free obtain to a beforehand unreleased tune to anybody who checks their registration standing on Nationwide Voter Registration Day. Fellow Atlantic artist Why Don’t We stunned followers final week by unveiling a ‘Why Don’t We Vote’ mural on Melrose Place to advertise voter participation.

· Different HeadCount music business companions Spotify, SoundCloud, The GRAMMY’s, Rhino Information, and Eventbrite all have particular on-line voter registration hubs powered by HeadCount, which they’ll be selling closely on Tuesday.

HeadCount may also stage 40 in-person voter registration drives all through the week, at places starting from file shops to neighborhood facilities to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Norfolk, VA.

In most election years, HeadCount runs as many as 2,500 on-site voter registration drives at concert events and occasions. The COVID-19 pandemic pressured the group to pivot to a principally digital strategy. That, nevertheless, led to innovation and a record-breaking summer time the place on-line voter registration totals shot up ten occasions in comparison with 2016. The Nationwide Voter Registration Day efforts are anticipated to elevate HeadCount previous its purpose of registering 200,000 voters for the 2020 election.