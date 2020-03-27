Dave Matthews, Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang Lead Thursday’s Music Live-Streams

Dave Matthews is certainly the elephant within the room — or possibly the 800-pound marching ant? — in terms of Thursday’s music live-streams. Tonight is the evening he performs a half-hour solo present on-line because the premiere of a brand new Verizon-sponsored collection, “Pay It Ahead Reside,” that might be broadcast every week to advertise the Native Initiatives Help Company’s efforts to assist out small companies in misery.
However that ought to not eclipse the type of eclectic lineup of dwell webcasts we’ve come to anticipate from musicians within the final two weeks. Lots of at this time’s live-streams once more come courtesy of World Citizen’s “Collectively at Dwelling” collection, together with Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang, Jon Batiste, Noah Cyrus, Kevin Garrett, DJ Cassidy and Kygo, all on their Instagram Reside pages. Jimmy Buffett followers will take particular curiosity in a featured look he’s scheduled to make with Caroline Jones.
Others performing at this time embrace nation star Jimmie Allen, EDM favourite Diplo, the Seratones, Sarah Harmer, Low Minimize Connie, American Aquarium, Shannon McNally and extra.
Particulars about all these exhibits and extra forthcoming ones are included in our listings, beneath.
Ty Dolla $ign
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of his Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
Lang Lang
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of his Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
Jon Batiste
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
Kygo
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(by way of his Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
Noah Cyrus
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
Caroline Jones that includes Jimmy Buffett
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of her Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
Kevin Garrett
4:30 pm ET, 1:30 PT
(by way of his Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
DJ Cassidy
11 p.m. ET
(by way of his Instagram Reside, a part of “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
American Aquarium
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of Fb Reside)
click on right here
Sarah Harmer
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of her Fb Reside)
(click on right here)
Seratones
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of NPR Music Reside Classes)
entry right here
Low Minimize Connie
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of Fb Reside and Instagram Reside, each Thursday)
click on right here
Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Present” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(by way of YouTube and Instagram)
entry right here
Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(by way of StageIt)
Steve Wariner
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of his Fb)
Myd: morning live-show
3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT
(each morning, by way of YouTube)
Laurie Berkner
10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT
(every day concert events for youths, by way of Fb Reside)
Brendan Benson
one music per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs day-after-day)
(by way of Instagram)
entry right here
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(every day present, by way of YouTube)
Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)
entry on Fb
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Ingrid Andress
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram Reside, “Collectively at Dwelling” collection)
entry right here
Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(by way of Instagram Reside)
entry right here
Peter Bjorn and John: with Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON and others
36-hour marathon, begins at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT; PBJ set is at 5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Twitch)
click on right here for Twitch
Tinashe
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(premiere of recent ““LiveXLive Presents” collection)
click on right here
Caroline Rose
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of NPR Music Reside Classes)
entry right here
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(weekly collection, by way of Fb Reside)
click on right here
Billy Raffoul
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Instagram Reside)
Lauren Jenkins
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(by way of StageIt)
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of YouTube)
entry right here
Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of YouTube, Fb, Instagram)
entry right here
Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(by way of Fb Reside)
Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(by way of Instagram Reside)
Paul van Dyk: PC Music Evening
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(by way of Fb Reside)
click on right here
UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(entry right here)
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Logan Mize
Three p.m ET, midday PT
(Instagram, by way of Massive Yellow Canine Music sofa live performance collection)
entry right here
Scorching Membership of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(each Monday, by way of YouTube, Fb and Instagram)
click on right here
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived exhibits):
Jennifer Hudson 3/25 (video right here)
Orville Peck 3/23 right here
Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video right here)
Image This 3/23 (video right here)
Bastille 3/22 (video right here)
Miguel 3/22 (video right here)
Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video right here)
Hozier 3/20 (video right here)
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video right here)
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video right here)
Steve Aoki 3/20 (video right here)
Niall Horan 3/19 (video right here)
Frequent 3/19 (video right here)
Charlie Puth 3/18 (video right here)
John Legend 3/17 (video right here)
Chris Martin 3/16 (video right here)
Volbeat watch right here
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with company Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click on right here
Add Comment