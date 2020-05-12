‘Dave’ Renewed for Season 2 at FXX – Variety

FXX has renewed the freshman comedy series “Dave” for a second season.

Season 2 of the show will debut in 2021, while the 10-episode first season is now available on Hulu. It is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, a.k.a Lil Dicky. Burd stars as a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko also star. Burd co-created the series along with Jeff Schaffer.

“Co-Creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “That is an extraordinary achievement for ‘Dave,’ the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television.”

Per FX, “Dave’s” first season has averaged 5.3 million viewers per episode across all platforms. That tops previous FX record holder “Atlanta,” which averaged 5.2 million viewers in its first season.

“We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” said Burd. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

Both Burd and Schaffer executive produce “Dave” along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart via Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and Scott Manson via SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“I am just so glad FX was crazy enough to give Dave Burd a TV show, and smart enough to make it better every step of the way,” Schaffer said. “I’m really looking forward to another season – there are still parts of Dave’s anatomy we haven’t subjected America to.”