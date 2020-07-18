Daveed Diggs: 6 Things You Might Not Know About The Hamilton Star

The Idea For Blindspotting Got here From Daveed Diggs’ Poetry Collaborations With Rafael Casal

In Blindspotting, Daveed Diggs performs a person whose almost ended parole is threatened by tragic circumstances and the problematic actions of his finest good friend (Rafael Casal). The 2018 comedy-drama is wealthy in themes of racial pressure, gentrification, and different deeply urgent subjects for its time, which makes the belief that Diggs and Casal, recognized finest for his spoken phrase performances, had been engaged on the screenplay for the higher a part of a decade all of the extra stunning.

The real-life mates, friends since they met at Berkeley Excessive College, spoke to Rolling Stone about how the event got here from an concept to translate their poetic collaborations right into a function movie providing an sincere depiction of their hometown of Oakland, solely to see their imaginative and prescient turn into all of the extra related by the point the critically acclaimed story was realized.