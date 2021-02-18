David Alaba confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich after 13 years and left a subtle clue about his future

David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich after 13 years at the club (photo: EFE)

After so much mystery around the way I would go David Alaba, the same player has decided to illuminate his professional future a bit. After achieving the sextet with the Bayern Munich by winning the Club World Cup versus Tigers of Mexico, the Austrian revealed at a press conference that he will leave the German team once the season is over. What remains to be defined is his next shirt and according to rumors, the Real Madrid appears as a great candidate.

“I have made the decision to try something new. It was not an easy decision. Quite the opposite. The team is part of my heart. The next club will be seen. I spent unique moments in these thirteen years: the treble, my debut, the revalidation of the treble. Can not be described with words. It was a precious time ”explained the central defender in dialogue with the press. And he added about his determination to leave: “I needed time, it was not an easy decision after 13 years here. But he needed a new challenge. It was not for financial reasons. I have five, six or seven years of football left and I just wondered what to do ”.

Bayern Munich saw this moment coming and accelerated to close the arrival of Dayot upamecano in exchange for 42.5 million euros from Red Bull Leipzig. “A player with a lot of potential, strong on a physical level and with a very good ball output. He will contribute a lot to the club, especially considering how it has evolved over the last few years “, said Alaba about who will be his replacement for the next few years.

The Austrian comes from closing the sextet by beating Tigres de México 1-0 (Photo: Reuters)

David Cannons will make history at a new club and all rumors point to the capital of Spain. The possible departure of Sergio Ramos Real Madrid is a topic of every day in the Santiago Bernabeu Y Florentino Pérez already prepares a replacement in case the captain decides to end his cycle in the White House. Several media claim that the Austrian would have a link ready five years and a total salary that would be around 110 million euros gross, which would mean 22 million per season.

One of Alaba’s responses at a press conference makes him confident that he will land at the Merengue next season. “We had a few Spaniards in the team over the last few years and I learned a little bit. My Spanish is not good, but it is enough to speak in the field “he explained with a laugh.

But in the fight of the passing market, you never have to rule out any box and from the Premier League they also press to stay with the multi-champion defender. Chelsea Y Manchester City They would also be in talks to stay with the footballer who can play central, lateral or even in sectors of the midfield.

