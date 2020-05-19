David Arquette Cast in ‘Scream’ Reboot as Sheriff Dewey Riley – Variety

David Arquette will reprise his position as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming “Scream” reboot.

“I’m thrilled to be taking part in Dewey once more and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ household, outdated and new,” Arquette stated. “‘Scream’ has been such a giant a part of my life, and for each the followers and myself, I stay up for honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Spyglass Media Group introduced Monday that filming is predicted to start later this yr in Wilmington, N.C., when security protocols are in place. “Prepared or Not” administrators Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the reboot from a script by James Vanderbilt (“Homicide Thriller,” “Zodiac,” “The Superb Spider-Man”) and Man Busick (“Prepared or Not”).

Plot particulars for the reboot are below wraps, although Spyglass stated conversations are underway with different legacy solid members to hitch the movie.

The unique “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the goal of the Ghostface killer, who had a glance impressed by the Edvard Munch portray “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Movies launched all 4 movies, which mixed for $608 million in worldwide field workplace with sequels launched in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Man and Radio Silence on the subsequent ‘Scream,’” Williamson stated. “Their tackle the film is each authentic, ingenious and honors Wes’ legacy in an exquisite method. ‘Prepared or Not’ was my favourite horror movie of final yr and I can’t wait to see what their wonderful abilities convey to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Venture X Leisure’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are producing the upcoming “Scream.” Williamson will serve as govt producer, together with Radio Silence’s Chad Villella.

Arquette just lately co-founded XTR, a brand new manufacturing studio, and may subsequent be seen in Brea Grant’s upcoming ensemble characteristic comedy, “12 Hour Shift.” His skilled wrestling documentary, “You Can’t Kill David Arquette” was just lately acquired by Tremendous LTD for North American distribution.