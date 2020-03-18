David Attenborough documentary postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

David Attenborough’s newest nature documentary has been added to the listing of movie and TV casualties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Life On Our Planet was set to be launched on Netflix and in cinemas subsequent month, with a world premiere scheduled for 16th April.

However as has been the case for quite a few different movie and TV tasks because the onset of the outbreak, it will now be delayed.

A press release learn, “In mild of latest authorities recommendation for COVID-19, we remorse to inform you that the discharge of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet has been postponed in cinemas and on Netflix

till later in 2020.

“Sadly, which means that the world premiere occasion and cinema screenings of the movie will now not be happening on 16th April as initially deliberate.

“This resolution has been made by WWF along with its companions, together with the Royal Albert Corridor, with the well being and security of attendees in thoughts. We’re at present choices for a launch later this 12 months and can replace you as quickly as new timings and preparations have been confirmed.”

The documentary attracts on Attenboroughs 93 years to talk about a few of the greatest challenges dealing with life on our planet, and reportedly presents a strong message of hope for future generations.