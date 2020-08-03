David Attenborough teams up with rapper Dave for Planet Earth special

Sir David Attenborough has teamed up with award-winning rapper Dave for Planet Earth: A Celebration, a BBC One special aimed to “carry everybody’s spirits”.

Attenborough, whose movie A Life on Our Planet is predicted to open in cinemas in September, will lend his iconic voice to the documentary, which options among the most putting footage from each Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Brit and Mercury Prize winner Dave can be on the piano with a brand new rating from Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer and the crew at Bleeding Fingers.

Talking of the collaboration, Dave stated in a BBC assertion: “I’ve at all times been [a] fan of highly effective pure historical past documentaries.

“It is a programme the place nature and music come collectively, so it was solely proper that I lent my expertise, my time, and my consideration to this undertaking. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Zimmer, who has written the scores of favourites like Dunkirk and Gladiator, added: “Working with David on so lots of his magnificent applications celebrating nature and our planet has been a pleasure for me.

“I’m always impressed by what he is ready to seize, and the gathering of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is really special. It was an honour to as soon as once more work with David, Jacob Shea and the BBC Live performance Orchestra to focus on these unimaginable tales as soon as once more.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration is predicted to air later this yr – discover out what else to observe with our TV Information.