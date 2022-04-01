David Beckham on the 2022 Qatar World Cup: his favorites, the surprise and an unexpected revelation

David Beckham is one of the ambassadors of the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Reuters)

24 hours before the draw begins Qatar World Cup 2022where the eight groups will be defined among which the 32 selections will be distributed, David Beckhamone of the main ambassadors of the World Cup event and a three-time World Cup participant, spoke in an intimate interview with the official website of the FIFA.

The former midfielder and current majority owner of Inter Miami in the MLS, assured that England could be one of the candidates to fight for the trophy which will be delivered on December 18 at the Lusail stadium, located 15 kilometers north of Doha.

However, he also acknowledged that there are other selections that are your favorites to win the Cup, among which he highlighted the Argentine, Brazilian and French teamswho will have to defend it after beating Croatia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Beckham chose his favorites and put Argentina and Brazil among them (Reuters)

“When you think of the World Cup you automatically think of Brazil, Argentina and France. They are all great nations that have won a lot”, recognized the former star of Manchester United and Real Madrid, about who he sees as favorites.

On Denmark, he considered that it could be the revelation: “I am excited to see her play. I think they could be the big surprise. They have had a good preparation and they always do quite well in the important tournaments”. At the same time, he assured that he is very much looking forward to seeing the host nation, Qatar: “They have a young team that has been together for a long time. They know each other well and I think the atmosphere in the stadiums will cheer them up.”

Speaking of the English team, which recently reached the final of Euro 2020 and fell to Italy, Spice Boy highlighted that, “My expectations are always high. I feel like Gareth (Southgate, the manager) has done an amazing job. We have a team that he has been together for quite a few years. I feel this is a real opportunity for us. We arrived in good shape.”

Beckham assured that Harry Kane is key in the English squad (Reuters)

David Beckham was very involved in the preparation of this World Cup event of which he is one of the main ambassadors along with other figures from the football environment such as Xavi Hernandez and, prior to the draw, he gave his opinion on it.

“It is a great moment and something that you always look forward to as a player and a fan. It’s exciting for players to know who you’re up against and who you need to prepare for. It is a moment for the players and the fans to realize that the World Cup is almost here and for the excitement to start to grow, “he said in dialogue with FIFA.

At the same time, he explained that the proximity between the stadiums will be beneficial for all the teams: “It is a great benefit. The furthest a team will have to travel is 40-45 minutes by bus. In the World Cups I played in, it could take two or three days to recover from the game and the travel. For a player, Qatar offers the perfect setup.”

Finally, the former British midfielder surprised by announcing that he feels fit to continue playing despite having retired in 2013. “I am 46 years old, but I still feel that I can put on my boots and play a World Cup. Even at my age, which is not old, I still feel like I could play in the Premier League or La Liga or for England. When I enter a stadium I always want to put on my boots”.

