David Beckham revealed why he thinks stars like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will join Inter Miami

David Beckham, co-owner of Miami Inter, assured that his team is determined to sign world stars of the stature of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar.

In an interview with Taylor Twellman of ESPN, assured that world stars will be drawn to playing in Miami once their playing days in Europe are over.

“When we announced Miami, we were always talking about which players we were going to bring, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. There were always going to be those discussions. In fact, I don’t think it’s hard for players to decide, to be honest, because it’s a great place”He declared.

Miami has several notable players on its roster, including Gonzalo Higuaín, Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro. However, the team finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, coming out of the first round of the playoffs in a season that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beckham exercised his option to buy an MLS franchise in 2014 after his retirement, and the league awarded the team to him and his business partners in 2018. In the interview, he remarked that the South Florida-based club will awaken the interest of world superstars looking for a new challenge.

“Obviously, it’s a great city, i feel like we have a great fan baseBut I also understand that there is great talent in Miami and South Florida, and I think we have a real opportunity. Miami is a city that attracts players who have been playing in Europe and are big stars.”He added.

Beckham also said he is confident that the new coach Phil Neville will bring out the best in the club’s players in his second year. Neville, who played alongside Beckham in Manchester United and England, was signed this offseason after a lackluster opening performance with Diego Alonso.

“(Neville) is the type of coach who will bring out the best in players. Not only will you work with the designated players, you will also work with the young people who have been through the academies. His experience being part of one of the best soccer academies at Manchester United when we were little, working with different coaches ”, analyzed the former midfielder.

“He was David Moyes’s assistant at Manchester United, he was an assistant coach at Valencia, and then obviously he became coach of the England women’s national team, which was a great experience, but also challenging at times,” he concluded.

