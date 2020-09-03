David Blaine Ascension: Flew Up 4.7 Miles on Balloons in YouTube Stunt

David Blaine, in his first dwell stunt in almost eight years, soared above a desert in Arizona to an altitude of 24,900 ft — about 4.7 miles — piloting greater than 4 dozen helium balloons. It’s believed to be the best that anybody has flown utilizing solely a cluster-balloon rig.

The stunt, launched Wednesday from an airport in Web page, Ariz., was livestreamed on YouTube, which funded and produced the mission. After lifting off simply earlier than eight a.m. PT, Blaine stayed in the air for about an hour earlier than safely parachuting again to Earth. “Wow! That was superior!” he exclaimed when he landed.

“This was all for you,” Blaine informed his 9-year-old daughter through radio after his landing.

The 47-year-old magician and endurance performer donned an oxygen masks for the final a number of minutes. Blaine initially wished to stage “Ascension” in his hometown of New York Metropolis on Aug. 31 however moved it to Arizona due to climate situations and security considerations.

Based on YouTube, Blaine’s Sept. 2 stunt scored because the most-viewed YouTube Originals dwell occasion thus far, with over 770,000 peak concurrent viewers. That topped previous occasions together with “Pricey Class of 2020” (665,000 peak concurrent viewers); “The Creator Video games Offered by MrBeast” (662,000), “Will Smith: The Leap” (greater than 300,000) and “Taylor Swift: Lover’s Lounge (Dwell)” (greater than 185,000).

Blaine’s staff on the bottom was monitoring his very important indicators in the course of the balloon flight, the place throughout his peak ascent the temperatures dropped under 10 levels Fahrenheit. The performer skilled for a few yr and a half for the balloon stunt, requiring him to get a pilot’s license and a industrial balloon pilot’s license and skydiver certification.

Blaine claimed that he has dreamed of flying ever since he noticed Albert Lamorisse’s basic quick movie “The Purple Balloon” when he was a child, in which a younger boy is lifted excessive above Paris by a bunch of magical balloons. Based on Blaine, he solely just lately noticed Pixar’s “Up,” in which a whole home is airborne by balloons.

A 3-hour replay of the occasion is accessible on Blaine’s YouTube channel, at this hyperlink.

David Blaine simply earlier than he launched himself from the balloon harness and parachuted down close to Web page, Ariz. Credit score: YouTube