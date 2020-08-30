David Blaine Delays YouTube Balloon Stunt, Moves From NYC to Arizona

David Blaine nixed his plan to float over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York Metropolis strapped to a bunch of helium balloons, blaming logistical challenges.

As a substitute, the magician and performer will try to carry out the stunt — which is being bankrolled by YouTube as an authentic livestreaming particular — greater than 2,000 miles away in Arizona.

“Due to the complexity of this venture, I’m not going ahead with my plans to do New York Metropolis presently,” Blaine mentioned in a video asserting the change Sunday. The “groundbreaking R&D flight,” through which he’ll attempt to fly as excessive within the air as doable suspended solely by balloons, will occur in Arizona, he mentioned, “which is probably the most stunning backdrop that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Blaine had deliberate to take to the air on Monday, Aug. 31, to fly over the New York skyline. However collectively along with his crew, he determined to relocate the occasion due to unfavorable projected climate circumstances and wind patterns within the space. Monday’s present forecast for New York Metropolis is generally sunny with winds east-southeast of 5 mph and gusts up to 7 mph, in accordance to AccuWeather.

The multihour “David Blaine Ascension” international livestream continues to be set to happen on Blaine’s YouTube channel. Contingent on the climate in Arizona, Blaine’s stunt will carry off both Sept. 1 or 2. “Every little thing is wind-dependent,” Blaine mentioned.

“Ascension” is Blaine’s first live-broadcast stunt since 2002, when he spent 72 hours standing on a pillar in New York Metropolis whereas he was subjected to 1 million volts of electrical energy. (That additionally was livestreamed on YouTube.) Amongst different endurance occasions, he’s been buried in a plastic field underneath a three-ton water-filled tank, spent seven days submerged in an 8-foot-diameter water-filled sphere in entrance of New York Metropolis’s Lincoln Heart, and spent almost 64 hours encased in a large block of ice in Instances Sq..

Blaine has been coaching over the past two years for the “Ascension” stunt, which required him to turn out to be a licensed pilot. The FAA has categorized the cluster of enormous balloons he will probably be flying as an “experimental plane.” YouTube assembled a crew of consultants to advise Blaine for the flight, together with skydiving professional Luke Aikins.

YouTube introduced plans for a stay particular with Blaine (with out revealing the element of the helium-balloon flight) at TCA in January 2020. As a part of selling the stunt, Blaine met up with TikTok stars and sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio to give them managed take a look at flights with bunches of helium balloons.

The Google-owned video platform’s originals technique is centered round stay occasions like Blaine’s stunt, in addition to music, personality-driven programming and academic content material. That’s after YouTube methodically scrapped its scripted slate over the past two years.

Blaine most not too long ago appeared in ABC’s primetime particular “David Blaine: The Magic Method” in April 2020. The performer has been accused of sexual assault by three girls previously three years; he has denied every of the accusations.