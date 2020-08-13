David Blaine to fly above New York holding balloons in stunt for YouTube Originals

Illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine is ready to carry out his first stunt in virtually a decade and it’s a showstopper: he intends to fly above New York holding a bunch of balloons crammed with helium.

The stunt, David Blaine: Ascension, can be streamed on 31st August on YouTube as a part of its YouTube Originals collection and the corporate stated in a promo: “Manifesting one in every of his most vivid childhood goals, David reminds us all to rise above.”

Watch the David Blaine: Ascension teaser.

Blaine stated on Twitter that Ascension had been “10 years in the making. Let’s flip fear into surprise and take magic to new heights”.

Blaine had not created such a public efficiency since 2012 when he carried out an endurance stunt over three days, Electrified: One Million Volts At all times On, in which he wore a particular go well with as excessive voltage was pumped into the go well with whereas he stood on high of a pillar. It was additionally streamed on YouTube. Ascension has echoes of the 2009 Disney Pixar film Up and YouTube stated he “will carry surprise, hope and untethered risk as he launches from New Jersey and journeys throughout his native New York Metropolis skyline to sort out his most formidable and revolutionary feat but”.

The act would be a part of an intensive record of notable stunts. In 1999, Blaine was buried in a field underneath a water tank in New York. However his most audacious stunt was Above the Under in London in 2003, when he survived for 44 days in a plexiglass case dangling from Tower Bridge, residing solely on water.

Blaine reportedly misplaced 1 / 4 of his body weight in the course of the stunt and was hospitalised when it ended.

David Blaine: Ascension can be live-streamed on YouTube on 31st August at a time but to be confirmed.

