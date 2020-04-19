David Bowie Bassist Matthew Seligman Dies of Coronavirus at 64 – Variety

Matthew Seligman, who performed bass for David Bowie, died of coronavirus issues on Friday. He was 64.

His longtime pal and fellow musician Thomas Dolby shared particulars about Seligman’s loss of life in a Fb submit, saying he suffered a extreme hemorrhagic stroke on Friday. He had additionally been in an induced coma for 2 weeks after testing constructive for coronavirus in St. George’s College Hospital in London.

Dolby posted a photograph of Seligman with lyrics from his music “I Love You Goodbye.”

“Some phrases are unhappy to sing. Some depart me tongue-tied. However the hardest phrases I do know are I like you goodbye,” he wrote.

Seligman joined Bowie throughout his 1985 Dwell Help efficiency and performed bass on the soundtrack for his 1986 movie “Labyrinth.” He was additionally a member of the ’70s rock band referred to as the Gentle Boys, changing earlier bassist Andy Metcalfe in 1979. Band chief Robyn Hitchcock additionally remembered Seligman in a Fb submit.

“All people goes, however none of us have been anticipating Matthew to depart us so abruptly, perpetually. It’s unusual and really unhappy to be speaking of him prior to now tense,” Hitchcock wrote. “I first met Matthew in 1976 in Cambridge, simply earlier than the start of the Gentle Boys. He had good darkish hair and was very charming, with a slight break in his voice. A joyous and funky bass participant, he made ‘Underwater Moonlight’ an exuberant LP to document and hearken to. His manic bass run at the top of ‘Insanely Jealous’ and his stately propeller dive into the final refrain of the title monitor, in addition to the insistent groove he dropped at ‘Kingdom of Love’ are some of the best bass enjoying I’ve ever witnessed.”