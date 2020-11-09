David Bowie Origin Film ‘Stardust’ Acquired By U.K.’s Vertigo

British distributor Vertigo Releasing has acquired David Bowie origin movie “Stardust,” starring Johnny Flynn (“Emma,” “Beast”), who just lately received the very best actor award at London’s Raindance Film Competition for his efficiency as Bowie.

Vertigo will launch the movie earlier than the tip of the yr, on the again of the U.S. launch by IFC Movies on Nov. 25. Ed Caffrey, head of acquisitions and enterprise growth at Vertigo, lauded the “compelling efficiency from the very proficient Johnny Flynn.”

In addition to the energy of Flynn’s efficiency, the distributor will construct on Bowie’s enduring reputation within the U.Okay., and constructive native critiques, reminiscent of a four-star write-up in The Occasions newspaper, which referred to as “Stardust” “a remarkably assured, good and resilient movie with the sense of soul that its fascinating topic deserves.”

The movie is a “cusp-of-fame-of-a-rock-star biopic,” within the phrases of Selection‘s reviewer, which dramatizes Bowie’s highway journey throughout America in 1971, when the musician is “a number of years into his profession however nonetheless, when it comes to picture, a little bit of a leftover hippie rocker.” It covers the interval when “Ziggy Stardust — the persona, the style, the music — was nonetheless germinating in his head.”

“Stardust” was directed by Gabriel Vary, written by Christopher Bell and Vary, and produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig and Matt Code. Government producers are Fabien Westerhoff, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse.

The movie was produced by U.Okay.-based Salon Footage, which produced the double BAFTA-nominated “McQueen,” and is a co-production with Wildling Footage in Canada. Film Constellation financed the movie alongside Piccadilly Footage.

Film Constellation is dealing with world rights on the movie, which was presold to a number of territories. It screened at Tribeca and Rome movie festivals, amongst different occasions.