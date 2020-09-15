David Bowie Origin Story ‘Stardust’ to Open Hybrid Raindance

“I Am Slave” director Gabriel Vary’s “Stardust,” that chronicles the younger David Bowie’s first go to to the U.S. in 1971, a visit that impressed the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust, will open the 28th Raindance Movie Competition.

Like a number of different festivals this 12 months, Raindance might be a hybrid model comprised of a robust on-line presence with some bodily occasions and screenings. The competition’s 50-strong movie program might be accessible on-line throughout the U.Okay. whereas reside occasions might be confined to London. The movies might be free, although monetary contributions might be inspired, 28% of which might be donated to charitable causes.

Vary will take part in a bodily purple carpet occasion for “Stardust” in London, and in-person exercise can even embrace an out-of-competition gala screening of Akabane Hiroshi’s Japanese movie “Twiceborn,” with each occasions going down at London’s The Could Honest resort.

Part of the competition’s ‘Sonica’ music strand, “Jimmy is Punk,” will premiere on the 100 Membership, together with a reside Q&A with director Duco Donk alongside members of punk band Panic. Robert Carr’s “Completely different Johns,” about folks musician and photographer John Cohen, can even have an in-person premiere together with an exhibition of authentic images by Cohen from the 1950’s Beat Technology period at a but to be confirmed venue.

Jurors this 12 months embrace Jeremy Irons, Aki Omoshaybi (“Actual”), Pippa Bennett-Warner (“Gangs of London”), Kris Hitchen (“Sorry We Missed You”), Vanessa Williams (“Ugly Betty”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Esme Creed-Miles (“Hanna”), Jessica Brown Findlay (“Harlots”), Ray Panthaki (“Colette”), drag royalty and TV persona Baga Chipz, and mannequin and actor Lily Cole.

“Storytelling brings us collectively,” stated Raindance founder Elliot Grove. “This 12 months greater than ever, we’d like the medium of movie to unite us, encourage us, and assist us to really feel empowered and never remoted. Irrespective of the place you might be within the U.Okay., so long as you may have a display screen you will be part of the Raindance Movie Competition. There’s no stopping us.”

The competition runs Oct. 28 via Nov. 7.