David Bowie Tribute Concert Moved to Saturdsay

UPDATE: Due to, nicely, this week, the present is delayed for twenty-four hours, in accordance to musical director Mike Garson:

We’ve been working across the clock for months placing collectively an incredible present for you. Due to the difficulties on the planet and the state of affairs with COVID in Los Angeles, we’ve had to transfer the present 24 hours to tomorrow on the identical time. Hold in there with us – only for someday. — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) January 9, 2021

9 Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Duran Duran, Ian Hunter, Boy George, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Adam Lambert, Peter Frampton, Andra Day and plenty of extra will carry out at “Only for One Day,” a David Bowie livestreamed tribute live performance now going down Saturday, the day after what would have been the singer’s 74 th birthday.

The three-hour-plus-long live performance streams globally for twenty-four hours solely, starting on January 8 at 6 p.m. PT.

The sprawling listing of expertise (see the poster beneath) additionally contains a number of longtime members of Bowie’s bands, together with keyboardist and host Mike Garson, bassist-producer Tony Visconti, guitarists Carlos Alomar and Earl Slick, bassist/singer Gail Ann Dorsey, drummers Zachary Alford and Sterling Campbell, singer Ava Cherry, together with featured performers like keyboardist Rick Wakeman, saxophonist David Sanborn and dozens extra.

Different main performers embody Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Perry Farrell, the Cult’s Ian Astbury, Yungblud, Anna Calvi, actors Gary Oldman and Michael C. Corridor and extra.

Simon LeBon of Duran Duran, who will carry out “5 Years” on the occasion, stated in an announcement, “My life as a youngster was all about David Bowie. He’s the rationale why I began writing songs. A part of me nonetheless can’t consider in his loss of life 5 years in the past, however perhaps that’s as a result of there’s part of me the place he’s nonetheless alive and at all times might be. After we obtained the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ LP and put the needle within the groove, our first style of its perfection was the tune ‘5 Years.’ I can’t start to clarify how honored I really feel for Duran Duran to be given the chance to carry out this icon, and to place our title alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

In accordance to the announcement, the live performance’s organizers will donate $2 per ticket buy to the Save the Youngsters group, a charity vital to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his fiftieth Birthday Concert held in 1997 at a sold-out Madison Sq. Backyard that includes most of the artists who might be featured at this occasion.

The live performance, produced by Mike Garson in partnership with Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown along with Rolling Reside Studios, “will not encompass a generic sequence of music movies that includes rectangular video contributions,” the announcement continues. “As a substitute, this live performance might be a phenomenal cinematic expertise with performances.”

Followers can go to the occasion web page to purchase tickets, buy VIP experiences, and order merch.